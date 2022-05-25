Battery Materials Market Size to Surpass US$ 82.3 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global battery materials market size was estimated at US$ 50.28 billion in 2021 and is predicted to surpass US$ 82.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.63% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for the battery materials market is rising significantly with the rising production of consumer electronics and electric vehicles across the globe. The rapid industrialization of the underdeveloped regions is expected to boost the demand for the various industrial machines and equipment that utilizes batteries for power is expected to drive the growth of the global battery materials market in the forthcoming years. The rising level of air pollution has forced the government to switch to the eco-friendly alternatives of transport, which is significantly boosting the demand for the electric vehicles. The extensive utilization of the lead acid and lithium-ion batteries in the electric vehicles is significantly driving the growth of the market across the globe.

Moreover, the changing consumer lifestyle and rising disposable income is augmenting the demand for various consumer electronics such as desktops, laptops, and smartphones which is expected to boost the demand for the lightweight and rechargeable batteries. This is a prominent drive of the global battery materials market. The rising technological advancements in the mining, processing, and production of the battery materials and batteries is expected to contribute significantly towards the market growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 50.28 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 82.3 Billion

CAGR

5.63% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 to 2030

Companies Covered

Hitachi Chemicals, Umicore, Celgard, GS Yuasa Corp., Panasonic Corporation, Coda Energy, Envia System Inc., GP Batteries international Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Duracell International Inc., Toda Kogyo

Report Highlights

  • Based on material, the NCM sub-segment of the cathode segment dominated the global market in 2021. The low self-heating rate, high specific energy, and specific power are some of the prominent properties of the NCM that has led to the dominance of this segment in the global battery materials market.

  • Based on battery type, the lithium-ion batteries segment dominated the market, owing to the rising demand for the electric vehicles and extensive usage of lithium ion batteries in the electric vehicles.

  • Based on application, the consumer electronics segment dominated, owing to the huge demand for the battery materials in the production of various electronics such as TVs, desktops, laptops, and smartphones.

Regional Snapshot

Region-wise, Asia Pacific dominated the global battery materials market in 2021. Asia Pacific is characterized with rapid industrialization, rapid urbanization, developing infrastructure, rising disposable income, and presence of huge population. These factors are the major contributors of the battery materials market growth. The presence of huge number of manufacturing units of various consumer electronics and automotive brands has led to the increased consumption of the batteries in this region. China is the manufacturing hub of the world. It is also the largest producer and largest consumer of electric vehicles. Furthermore, the increasing pollution levels, rising concerns related to global warming, and climate change issues has compelled the government to shift towards the electric vehicles. Moreover, it is one of the largest market for consumer electronics owing to the presence of huge population.

North America is anticipated to witness a strong growth during the forecast period. The strict government regulations pertaining to the emissions from vehicles coupled with the increased consumer awareness regarding the benefits of electric vehicles is significantly spurring the demand for the electric vehicles across the region. Moreover, the rising demand for the latest and innovative consumer electronics and rising adoption of the lightweight and rechargeable batteries is significantly driving the growth of the battery materials market in North America.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Surging demand for consumer electronics

The demand for the battery materials is rising rapidly owing to the surging volume of production of electronics such as computers, laptops, mobile phones, TVs, and so on. As per the IBEF, the market value of the global consumer electronics market was over US$426 billion in 2020. The rising adoption of the latest technologies like artificial intelligence and internet of things along with the rapidly growing gaming industry are significantly fostering the demand for the batteries thereby driving the growth of the global battery materials market.

Restraint

Lack of infrastructure

The lack of proper infrastructure and proper regulations is delaying the adoption of the electric vehicles in most of the developing economies. There is a lack of adequate number of charging stations, which is restricting the adoption of the electric vehicles. Therefore, this factor may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunity

Rising demand for the electric vehicles

The government in various countries like Canada, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea are offering subsidies to the consumers to buy electric vehicles. The increased government initiatives to accelerate the adoption of the eco-friendly electric vehicles is presenting a lucrative growth opportunities to the market players. The rising demand for EVs across the globe will drive the demand for the battery materials in the forthcoming future.

Challenge

Safety concerns related to batteries in electric vehicles

There is a significant concern among the EV manufacturers and the consumers regarding the safety. The lithium ion batteries used in the EVs highly reacts when it comes in contact with water. It may break fire in the electric vehicle. Therefore, the compromising safety of the consumer is a major challenge among the EV manufacturers that may restrict the adoption of the lithium ion batteries.

Market Segmentation

By Material

  • Cathode

  • Anode

  • Electrolyte

  • Separator

By Battery Type

  • Lithium-ion

  • Lead acid

  • Others

By Application

  • Automotive

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Industrial

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

