The global battery market is expected to register a CAGR of 15. 8% during the forecast period of 2022 - 2027, reaching a value of around USD 250. 16 billion by 2027, up from USD 99. 05 billion in 2020. Battery manufacturers globally were heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as global demand plummeted at the start of the pandemic during Q1 2020.

New York, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Battery Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227776/?utm_source=GNW

Sales dropped across various sectors such as consumer electronics, manufacturing and EVs, and battery manufacturers had to reduce output to avoid oversaturation in the market. Factors such as declining lithium-ion battery prices along with increasing adoption of electric vehicles are expected to drive the global battery market during the forecast period. However, mismatch in demand and supply of raw materials for battery manufacturing is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



Key Highlights

The automotive batteries segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles across several major and emerging economies in the world.

The number of people without access to electricity in the African region is expected to increase from 588 million in 2016 to about 602 million in 2030, despite efforts to boost electrification through grid connectivity. The Sub-Saharan region, in particular, is expected to be one of the central hotspots for off-grid solar initiatives. As solar energy is an intermittent source and generates power only during the daytime, the use of off-grid solar power in conjunction with energy storage substantially enhances the utilization of solar PV units. As a result, the use of energy storage with solar PV has been gaining popularity in developed countries, which is likely to create a huge opportunity for the battery market in the near future.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, with the majority of the demand coming from China, India, Japan, and South Korea.



Key Market Trends



Automotive Batteries Expected to Witness Significant Growth



Vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE) were the only types used earlier. However, nowadays, technology has been shifting toward electric vehicles (EV), due to growing concerns for the environment. Mostly lithium-ion batteries are used in EV as they provide high energy density, low self-discharge, less weight, and low maintenance.

For ICE vehicles, the lead-based battery is being widely used and is expected to continue to be the only viable mass-market battery system for the foreseeable future. For use in SLI applications, lithium-ion batteries still require the higher cost reductions for it to be considered a viable mass-market alternative to lead-based batteries.

Lithium-ion battery systems propel the plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles. Owing to their high energy density, fast recharge capability, and high discharge power, lithium-ion batteries are the only available technology capable of meeting OEM requirements for the vehicles driving range and charging time. The lead-based traction batteries are not competitive for use in full hybrid electric vehicles or electric vehicles because of their lower specific energy and higher weight.

In recent years, the electric battery manufacturing market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period too. Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to factors like increasing investment in the sector due to favorable government policies and various incentives for electric vehicle battery manufacturing players.

For instance, in January 2021, the European Commission approved a second Important Project of Common European Interest to support innovation and research in the battery value chain. The project is called “European Battery Innovation” and was jointly prepared and notified by Belgium, Croatia, Austria, Finland, Germany, France, Greece, Poland, Italy, Slovakia, Sweden, and Spain. In the coming years, the twelve countries will provide up to EUR 2.9 billion in funding, which is expected to unlock around EUR 9 billion in private investments.

Therefore, based on the above-mentioned factors, automotive batteries segment is expected to witness significant demand for the global battery market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Expected to Dominate the Market



Asia-Pacific has multiple growing economies with substantial natural and human resources, with China and India expected to be major investment hotspots for battery companies in coming years, on account of policy-level support, from the governments, thus, encouraging the manufacturing sector.

The deployment of electric vehicles and the installation of renewable power plants in China and India are increasing rapidly, which is expected to foster massive demand for batteries.

China is the largest market for electric vehicles (EV), with over 1.15 million EVs sold during 2020, and it is expected to remain the world’s largest electric car market. China accounted for almost 40% of the global electric car sales in 2020.

Furthermore, over 50% of the telecom towers in the country are located in sites that face outages for 8 hours a day or more. The telecom industry players have to maintain the uptime of 99.5%. The companies face penalties if they fail to maintain the required uptime. As a result, the Indian telecom industry heavily depends on diesel generator. It is estimated that India’s telecom industry accounts for 1% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, as opposed to the global average of 0.7%. The telecom industry is also the second-biggest consumer of diesel, after the railway sector, in the country.

In order to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions, in the absence of availability of grid electricity 100% of the time, the telecom industry is moving toward renewable sources, particularly solar. In order to deal with intermittency problems related to renewable energy, the demand for batteries from the telecom sector is increasing. In February 2020, the Indian Department of Telecommunications issued directions to the telecom service providers to use of renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient technologies.

Therefore, owing to the above points, Asia-Pacific is likely to be the dominant region in the battery market, supported by increasing urbanization and consumer spendings across several countries, such as India and China, which is expected to ramp up the demand for technically advanced devices and vehicles due to the benefits provided by the same.



Competitive Landscape



The global battery market is fragmented. Some of the major players operating in this market include Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, BYD Co. Ltd, Duracell Inc., Tesla, Inc., and Exide Industries.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227776/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



