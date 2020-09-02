Battery Management System Market by Battery Type, Topology, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Battery Management System Market by Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Based, Lead-Acid Based, Nickel-Based, and Others), Topology (Centralized, Distributed, and Modular), and Application (Automotive, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Battery management system can be defined as an electronic system, which is used to manage pack of rechargeable batteries by monitoring state, calculating secondary data, protecting the battery, and controlling the battery environment. In addition, almost all batteries can be damaged by excessive heat, overcharging, or improper usage. Thus, battery management systems are essential for monitoring and protecting a battery. Moreover, factors such as temperature, state of charge, state of health, and voltage are monitored and controlled by battery management systems.

The market is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the years, owing to growth in adoption of rechargeable batteries across multiple end-use industries.

The global battery management system market is segmented on the basis of mode of battery type, topology, application, and region. On the basis of battery type, the market is categorized into lithium-ion based, lead-acid based, nickel-based, and others. By topology, it is segregated into centralized, distributed, and modular. Depending on application, it is fragmented into automotive, telecommunication, consumer electronics, industrial, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the Battery Management System market include Eberspächer, Elithion Inc., Leclanche, LiTHIUM BALANCE, Nuvation Energy, NXP Semiconductors, Navitas System LLC, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Storage Battery Systems, LLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and others.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global battery management system market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Battery Type

o Lithium-Ion based

o Lead-Acid based

o Nickel -based

o Others



By Topology

o Centralized

o Distributed

o Modular



By Application

o Automotive

o Telecommunication

o Consumer electronics

o Industrial

o Others



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- Japan

- China

- India

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

o Eberspächer

o Elithion Inc

o Leclanche

o LiTHIUM BALANCE

o Nuvation Energy

o NXP Semiconductors

o Navitas System LLC

o Renesas Electronics Corporation

o Storage Battery Systems, LLC

o Texas Instruments Incorporated



