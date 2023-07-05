Battery energy storage systems: Basingstoke MP raises fire worries

Dame Maria Miller raised concerns over the fire risks at energy storage facilities

Proposed locations of battery energy storage systems should be subject to checks by fire services, an MP has said.

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller told the Commons "potential fire risks" of lithium battery energy storage systems (BESS) were "widely acknowledged".

Hundreds of applications for BESS sites have been lodged with councils, including one approved in Basingstoke.

The government said councils should assess the risks case-by-case.

The systems hold electricity generated from renewable sources such as wind turbines and solar farms before releasing it at times of high customer demand.

Conrad Energy was granted planning permission for a BESS facility at Basing Fenn in 2020.

The site is close to hospital, new housing and a network of waterways that feed into the River Loddon.

Earlier this year, Hampshire's chief fire officer, Neil Odin, raised concerns about dealing with a potential fire breaking out at the facility,

He said his crews would face an "impossible choice" between protecting the community from a potential toxic or explosive gas plume or applying water that would pollute local waterways for years.

''We remain concerned about the impact of the chosen locations that could have such a detrimental effect on the local environment and important infrastructure should a fire occur," he added.

Dame Maria has called for such installations to be classed as "hazardous", which would mean the Environment Agency, Health and Safety Executive and fire services would be statutory consultees when planning applications were considered.

"There are more than 350 [BESS sites] that are currently in the planning system so my concern is not that we should stop them but make sure they are located in the right place," she said.

'Own merits'

Speaking in the Commons, she said: "We need to increase power storage, but the potential fire risks associated with lithium ion batteries are now becoming widely acknowledged."

Replying, parliamentary under-secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Andrew Bowie, said: "I have been working with colleagues across government to establish the appropriate treatment of these facilities in planning and environmental regulation.

"Every site should be considered on its own merits and is a decision for our local authorities."

Conrad Energy said its energy storage facilities, including the planned one at Basingstoke, were "essential to delivering the UK's net zero ambitions".

"The equipment we procure is specified, engineered and manufactured to the latest international standards relating to fire safety in battery energy storage systems and sourced from reputable suppliers," it added,

