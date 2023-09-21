Battersea’s rescue dogs enjoy day at the beach

The campaign is running throughout September. (Battersea Cats and Dogs Home)

Rescue pups headed for a day at the beach this week for a day of fun and enrichment, as part of Battersea’s Wear Blue for Rescue.

The campaign is running throughout September, and hopes to encourage people to come and see what pets they have ready to go to loving homes. It also aims to raise awareness and support for the work the animal welfare charity undertakes.

Dedicated staff from the charity’s Brands Hatch centre took rescue dogs Bounce, Kai, Dottie, Milo, and Teddy to the beach in Kent for the day, to give them a special treat and help them get used to new experiences before they head off to homes to call their own.

The dogs were lucky enough to do plenty of exploring, sand digging, and sniffing around the beach as they pleased.

Bethany Montgomery, team leader at Battersea and one of the team members who took the dogs on their special outing, said: “We had a great day taking our dogs out to the beach, they really enjoyed dipping their paws in the sea and running around in the sand.

“Expert care is at the heart of what we do at Battersea, and exploring different surroundings and having new experiences are a vital part of this.

“Local dog-friendly beaches are a great place for our dogs to stretch their legs and have a fun day out, and what better way to celebrate Battersea’s Wear Blue for Rescue!”

One-year-old border collie Dottie was among the dogs who attended the beach day out. She spends many of her days exploring and playing with toys, and is looking for a new quiet home away from the city with experienced owners who can train her.

‌Throughout September, Battersea is asking pet lovers everywhere to show their love for rescue with “Wear Blue for Rescue”, and take to social media to show off their pets.‌

To support Battersea and show your love for rescue, get involved by visiting https://www.battersea.org.uk or by searching ‘Wear Blue for Rescue’ #WearBlueForRescue.