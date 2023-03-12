Battered by destructive flooding, California braces for more rain

Cassandra Honeyman shovels mud from her flooded Springville, Calif., home after flooding over the weekend. (Tomas Ovalle / For The Times)

California is bracing for another round of rain beginning Monday as officials assess the damage from severe flooding along the Central Coast and Central Valley, which left scores stranded, and whole blocks under water.

The Tulare River rages through Springville, Calif., washing away the foundation of a home Saturday. (Tomas Ovalle / For The Times)

Don Stinson is rescued from mud by the Swift Water Rescue Team from the state Office of Emergency Services. (Tomas Ovalle/For The Times)

A woman walks through floodwaters on College Road in Watsonville, Calif., on Friday. (Nic Coury / Associated Press)

Teresa Fuentes becomes emotional after seeing flood damage to her home in Watsonville, Calif., on Friday. More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain. (Nic Coury / Associated Press)

Tracie Franks watches as her husband, Josh Franks, lifts their poodle into a rescue zodiac Saturday with the help of a Swift Water Rescue Team from the state Office of Emergency Services. (Tomas Ovalle/Tomas Ovalle / For the Times)

Globe Drive was washed out when the Tulare River tore through it near Springville, Calif. (Tomas Ovalle/For The Times)

An aerial view of almond blossom trees in a flooded area of Tulare County on Saturday. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Bill Woodmansee tears up as he describes the damage to his home. He didn't have flood insurance. (Tomas Ovalle / For The Times)

A person walks their dog in the rain as seen through raindrops that gather on a window in Corona del Mar on Friday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.