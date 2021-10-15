Battered Bucs secondary loses Richard Sherman early vs. Eagles

A depleted Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary took another hit.

Cornerback Richard Sherman left Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury. The Bucs quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Sherman pulled up with the non-contact injury while running to make a tackle on Philadelphia's opening drive. He was able to walk to the locker room without aid, but was ruled out within minutes.

Another blow for last-place pass defense

The Bucs signed Sherman after a Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 33-year-old five-time All-Pro immediately joined the starting lineup and played in wins over the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

Richard Sherman was injured on Philadelphia's first possession. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Tampa signed Sherman after placing starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve with an elbow injury that has sidelined him indefinitely.

The Bucs have since placed fellow starting cornerback Carlton Davis on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. Meanwhile starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. hasn't played since suffering a concussion on Oct. 3 (Week 4) against the Patriots and was ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Eagles.

The Bucs ranked last in the NFL in pass defense through five weeks, allowing 314.4 yards per game through the air.