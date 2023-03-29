Batter up, turn it up: Walk-up songs for every 2023 Kentucky softball player

Another season, another set of walk-up songs.

Kentucky softball’s playlist features 24 songs spanning a variety of artists and genres at John Cropp Stadium this season.

There is, however, some overlap. Rapper Drake has a hand in three of the songs, with infielders Lauryn Borzilleri, Erin Coffel and Elia Emmert all selecting songs by the multi-platinum recording artist.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack also snuck its way into a pair of slots, with pitcher Stephanie Schoonover picking Miles Teller’s rendition of “Great Balls Of Fire” and pitcher Izzy Harrison choosing “Main Titles (You’ve Been Called Back to Top Gun)“ from the blockbuster film’s score.

Six of the walk-up songs were released before the turn of the century, with the oldest being pitcher Sloan Gayan’s choice, AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” (1979). The most recent release is SS Erin Coffel’s pick, Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex,” released on Nov. 4, 2022.

See the full list of the Wildcats’ walk-up songs below:

Wednesday

Louisville at No. 16 Kentucky

When: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: UK Sports Network (98.5 FM)

Records: Louisville 22-9, Kentucky 20-7-1

Series: Kentucky leads 22-20

Last meeting: Kentucky won 8-0 on Feb. 10, 2023, in the NFCA Lead-Off Classic at Clearwater, Fla.

‘A lot of energy in this game.’ UK softball hosts rival Louisville in Wednesday rematch.