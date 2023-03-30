Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Battalion Oil Corporation
·17 min read
Battalion Oil Corporation
Battalion Oil Corporation

HOUSTON, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2022.

Key Highlights

  • Generated full year 2022 sales volumes of 15,438 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”)

  • Year-end 2022 reserves of approximately 92.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBoe”) with a standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of approximately $1.5 billion

  • Tenth well of 2022 capital program put online in January 2023 with one of the strongest IP30’s of the program

  • Strengthened hedge book – weighted average strike price on crude oil swaps of $69.17 in 2023, a 36% increase over 2022 average

  • Substantial progress on acid gas treating facility with expectation of being mechanically complete in early April – anticipate significant decrease in gas treating costs in 2023

  • Recently completed issuance of preferred shares for $24.4 million of proceeds to enhance liquidity

Management Comments

Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “2022 was a year of transformation for Battalion. We entered the year with our development program underway having recently completed a strategic refinancing. The plan was simple: drive production growth while remaining committed to capital discipline and operational efficiency. We addressed the challenges we faced including increases in service costs, scarcity in key supplies and equipment, and issues with labor and service provider continuity to close out 2022 within the guidance range on all operating metrics – a testament to the exceptional work our team has done.”

“Our drilling program has underscored the prolific nature and economic viability of our Wolfcamp and Bone Spring resource, even at current oil prices. Our hedge book is healthier, and it is driving improved realized pricing. Our acid gas treating facility is expected to be mechanically complete in early April and is anticipated to become fully operational in the second quarter of 2023; this is expected to significantly reduce gas processing and treating expenses. We intend to continue our focus on improving operational efficiencies to drive meaningful improvements in our operating margins.”

“Though we have a sizable inventory of high-performance drilling locations, the vast majority of our acreage position is held by production, giving us flexibility on how and when we develop the acreage.  As such, we are continuing to evaluate our development program and will not be providing a 2023 capital budget at this time.”

“As we move forward, we are prioritizing free cash flow generation and the strengthening of our balance sheet.”

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the fourth quarter 2022 were 15,696 Boe/d (51% oil) and $76.8 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 17,283 Boe/d (50% oil) and $84.5 million, respectively, during the fourth quarter 2021. The decrease in revenues year-over-year is primarily attributable to an approximate 1,587 Boe/d decrease in average daily production. Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 100% of the average NYMEX oil price during the fourth quarter of 2022; however, realized hedge losses totaled approximately $18.2 million during the fourth quarter 2022.

Lease operating and workover expense was $9.89 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $8.34 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in lease operating and workover expense per Boe year-over-year is primarily attributable to an increase in workover expenses as well as the decrease in average daily production during the quarter.  Gathering and other expense was $11.31 per Boe in the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to $10.67 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was due primarily to the decrease in average daily production during the quarter. General and administrative expense was $2.46 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.99 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2021. After adjusting for selected items, Adjusted G&A was $1.87 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.03 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in Adjusted G&A year-over-year was primarily attributable to a decrease in employee-related costs.

The Company reported a net loss to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $7.7 million and a net loss per diluted share of $0.47. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported an adjusted net loss to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $2.6 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.16 per diluted share (see Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $22.7 million as compared to $20.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $235.2 million of indebtedness outstanding and approximately $1.4 million of letters of credit outstanding. Total liquidity on December 31, 2022, made up of cash and cash equivalents, was $32.7 million.

In March 2023, the Company issued 25,000 shares of redeemable convertible preferred stock to certain of its existing equity shareholders and received approximately $24.4 million in net proceeds to improve liquidity and address concerns around future covenant compliance. For further discussion on our liquidity and balance sheet, refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K.

2022 Proved Reserves

Battalion’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves, as prepared by our independent reserve engineering firm, Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., were 92.0 MMBoe (54% oil, 50% developed) at December 31, 2022. Our reserves had a standardized measure of discounted future cash flows of $1.5 billion based on SEC benchmark pricing of $94.14 per barrel for oil and $6.36 per MMBtu for natural gas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", “projects,” "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings submitted by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Contact

Chris Lang
Director, Finance & Investor Relations
(832) 538-0551


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil

$

60,816

 

 

$

60,284

 

 

$

267,690

 

 

$

213,512

 

Natural gas

 

6,914

 

 

 

11,409

 

 

 

46,210

 

 

 

35,248

 

Natural gas liquids

 

8,267

 

 

 

12,588

 

 

 

43,501

 

 

 

35,394

 

Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales

 

75,997

 

 

 

84,281

 

 

 

357,401

 

 

 

284,154

 

Other

 

805

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

1,663

 

 

 

1,051

 

Total operating revenues

 

76,802

 

 

 

84,505

 

 

 

359,064

 

 

 

285,205

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating

 

12,397

 

 

 

12,362

 

 

 

48,095

 

 

 

43,977

 

Workover and other

 

1,876

 

 

 

907

 

 

 

6,683

 

 

 

3,224

 

Taxes other than income

 

2,547

 

 

 

3,126

 

 

 

18,483

 

 

 

12,312

 

Gathering and other

 

16,330

 

 

 

16,960

 

 

 

64,117

 

 

 

60,396

 

General and administrative

 

3,564

 

 

 

3,165

 

 

 

17,635

 

 

 

16,514

 

Depletion, depreciation and accretion

 

15,479

 

 

 

12,679

 

 

 

51,915

 

 

 

45,408

 

Total operating expenses

 

52,193

 

 

 

49,199

 

 

 

206,928

 

 

 

181,831

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

24,609

 

 

 

35,306

 

 

 

152,136

 

 

 

103,374

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expenses):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts

 

(21,872

)

 

 

(6,248

)

 

 

(110,006

)

 

 

(125,619

)

Interest expense and other

 

(10,389

)

 

 

(3,001

)

 

 

(23,591

)

 

 

(8,018

)

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

(122

)

 

 

 

 

 

1,946

 

Total other income (expenses)

 

(32,261

)

 

 

(9,371

)

 

 

(133,597

)

 

 

(131,691

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(7,652

)

 

 

25,935

 

 

 

18,539

 

 

 

(28,317

)

Income tax benefit (provision)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(7,652

)

 

 

25,935

 

 

$

18,539

 

 

$

(28,317

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share of common stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.47

)

 

$

1.59

 

 

$

1.14

 

 

$

(1.74

)

Diluted

$

(0.47

)

 

$

1.58

 

 

$

1.12

 

 

$

(1.74

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

16,345

 

 

 

16,274

 

 

 

16,331

 

 

 

16,261

 

Diluted

 

16,345

 

 

 

16,448

 

 

 

16,510

 

 

 

16,261

 


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

32,726

 

 

$

46,864

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

37,974

 

 

 

36,806

 

Assets from derivative contracts

 

16,244

 

 

 

1,383

 

Restricted cash

 

90

 

 

 

1,495

 

Prepaids and other

 

1,131

 

 

 

1,366

 

Total current assets

 

88,165

 

 

 

87,914

 

Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):

 

 

 

 

 

Evaluated

 

713,585

 

 

 

569,886

 

Unevaluated

 

62,621

 

 

 

64,305

 

Gross oil and natural gas properties

 

776,206

 

 

 

634,191

 

Less - accumulated depletion

 

(390,796

)

 

 

(339,776

)

Net oil and natural gas properties

 

385,410

 

 

 

294,415

 

Other operating property and equipment:

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating property and equipment

 

4,434

 

 

 

3,467

 

Less - accumulated depreciation

 

(1,209

)

 

 

(1,035

)

Net other operating property and equipment

 

3,225

 

 

 

2,432

 

Other noncurrent assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Assets from derivative contracts

 

5,379

 

 

 

2,515

 

Operating lease right of use assets

 

352

 

 

 

721

 

Other assets

 

2,827

 

 

 

2,270

 

Total assets

$

485,358

 

 

$

390,267

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

100,095

 

 

$

62,826

 

Liabilities from derivative contracts

 

29,286

 

 

 

58,322

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

35,067

 

 

 

85

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

352

 

 

 

369

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

225

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

165,025

 

 

 

121,602

 

Long-term debt, net

 

182,676

 

 

 

181,565

 

Other noncurrent liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities from derivative contracts

 

33,649

 

 

 

7,144

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

15,244

 

 

 

11,896

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

 

 

352

 

Other

 

4,136

 

 

 

4,003

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized;

 

 

 

 

 

16,344,815 and 16,273,913 shares issued and outstanding as of

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

334,571

 

 

 

332,187

 

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

 

(249,945

)

 

 

(268,484

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

84,628

 

 

 

63,705

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

485,358

 

 

$

390,267

 


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

              

 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2022

  

2021

 

2022

  

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(7,652

)

 

$

25,935

 

 

$

18,539

 

 

$

(28,317

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depletion, depreciation and accretion

 

15,479

 

 

 

12,679

 

 

 

51,915

 

 

 

45,408

 

Stock-based compensation, net

 

670

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

2,210

 

 

 

2,010

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts

 

3,655

 

 

 

(21,332

)

 

 

(20,256

)

 

 

47,721

 

Amortization/accretion of financing related costs

 

2,722

 

 

 

379

 

 

 

5,448

 

 

 

379

 

Reorganization items, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(744

)

 

 

 

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,946

)

Accrued settlements on derivative contracts

 

(3,191

)

 

 

261

 

 

 

4,302

 

 

 

7,030

 

Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability

 

1,224

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,819

)

 

 

 

Other expense (income)

 

51

 

 

 

(338

)

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(567

)

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital

 

12,958

 

 

 

18,156

 

 

 

59,518

 

 

 

71,718

 

Changes in working capital

 

12,029

 

 

 

3,284

 

 

 

19,283

 

 

 

(3,146

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

24,987

 

 

 

21,440

 

 

 

78,801

 

 

 

68,572

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil and natural gas capital expenditures

 

(38,467

)

 

 

(5,353

)

 

 

(125,465

)

 

 

(52,557

)

Proceeds received from sales of oil and natural gas assets

 

331

 

 

 

 

 

 

332

 

 

 

947

 

Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures

 

(211

)

 

 

(364

)

 

 

(1,160

)

 

 

(371

)

Other

 

(3

)

 

 

52

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

68

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(38,350

)

 

 

(5,665

)

 

 

(126,130

)

 

 

(51,913

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings

 

15,078

 

 

 

229,000

 

 

 

35,200

 

 

 

374,000

 

Repayments of borrowings

 

(10

)

 

 

(184,064

)

 

 

(95

)

 

 

(332,085

)

Payment of deferred financing costs

 

(2,508

)

 

 

(14,220

)

 

 

(2,887

)

 

 

(14,220

)

Other

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

(432

)

 

 

(290

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

12,620

 

 

 

30,716

 

 

 

31,786

 

 

 

27,405

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(743

)

 

 

46,491

 

 

 

(15,543

)

 

 

44,064

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

33,559

 

 

 

1,868

 

 

 

48,359

 

 

 

4,295

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

32,816

 

 

$

48,359

 

 

$

32,816

 

 

$

48,359

 


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production volumes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil (MBbls)

 

740

 

 

 

800

 

 

 

2,837

 

 

 

3,196

 

Natural gas (MMcf)

 

2,315

 

 

 

2,670

 

 

 

9,337

 

 

 

9,447

 

Natural gas liquids (MBbls)

 

318

 

 

 

345

 

 

 

1,242

 

 

 

1,157

 

Total (MBoe)

 

1,444

 

 

 

1,590

 

 

 

5,635

 

 

 

5,928

 

Average daily production (Boe/d)

 

15,696

 

 

 

17,283

 

 

 

15,438

 

 

 

16,241

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average prices:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil (per Bbl)

$

82.18

 

 

$

75.36

 

 

$

94.36

 

 

$

66.81

 

Natural gas (per Mcf)

 

2.99

 

 

 

4.27

 

 

 

4.95

 

 

 

3.73

 

Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)

 

26.00

 

 

 

36.49

 

 

 

35.02

 

 

 

30.59

 

Total per Boe

 

52.63

 

 

 

53.01

 

 

 

63.43

 

 

 

47.93

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash effect of derivative contracts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil (per Bbl)

$

(24.73

)

 

$

(31.06

)

 

$

(40.82

)

 

$

(23.02

)

Natural gas (per Mcf)

 

0.04

 

 

 

(1.02

)

 

 

(1.55

)

 

 

(0.46

)

Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total per Boe

 

(12.62

)

 

 

(17.35

)

 

 

(23.12

)

 

 

(13.14

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil (per Bbl)

$

57.45

 

 

$

44.30

 

 

$

53.54

 

 

$

43.79

 

Natural gas (per Mcf)

 

3.03

 

 

 

3.25

 

 

 

3.40

 

 

 

3.27

 

Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)

 

26.00

 

 

 

36.49

 

 

 

35.02

 

 

 

30.59

 

Total per Boe

 

40.01

 

 

 

35.66

 

 

 

40.31

 

 

 

34.79

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average cost per Boe:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating

$

8.59

 

 

$

7.77

 

 

$

8.54

 

 

$

7.42

 

Workover and other

 

1.30

 

 

 

0.57

 

 

 

1.19

 

 

 

0.54

 

Taxes other than income

 

1.76

 

 

 

1.97

 

 

 

3.28

 

 

 

2.08

 

Gathering and other

 

11.31

 

 

 

10.67

 

 

 

11.38

 

 

 

10.19

 

General and administrative, as adjusted(1)

 

1.87

 

 

 

2.03

 

 

 

2.52

 

 

 

2.48

 

Depletion

 

10.49

 

 

 

7.89

 

 

 

9.05

 

 

 

7.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative, as reported

$

2.46

 

 

$

1.99

 

 

$

3.13

 

 

$

2.79

 

Stock-based compensation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash

 

(0.46

)

 

 

(0.28

)

 

 

(0.39

)

 

 

(0.34

)

Non-recurring (charges) credits and other:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

(0.13

)

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

(0.22

)

 

 

0.03

 

General and administrative, as adjusted(2)

$

1.87

 

 

$

2.03

 

 

$

2.52

 

 

$

2.48

 

Total operating costs, as reported

$

25.42

 

 

$

22.97

 

 

$

27.52

 

 

$

23.02

 

Total adjusting items

 

(0.59

)

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

(0.61

)

 

 

(0.31

)

Total operating costs, as adjusted(3)

$

24.83

 

 

$

23.01

 

 

$

26.91

 

 

$

22.71

 


 

 

 

(2)

General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.

(3)

Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

             

 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

As Reported:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss), as reported

$

(7,652

)

 

$

25,935

 

 

$

18,539

 

 

$

(28,317

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of Selected Items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil

$

18,156

 

 

$

(13,525

)

 

$

(10,730

)

 

$

45,461

 

Natural gas

 

(14,501

)

 

 

(7,807

)

 

 

(9,526

)

 

 

2,260

 

Total mark-to-market non-cash charge

 

3,655

 

 

 

(21,332

)

 

 

(20,256

)

 

 

47,721

 

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,946

)

Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability

 

1,224

 

 

 

(213

)

 

 

(1,819

)

 

 

(213

)

Non-recurring charges (credits)

 

194

 

 

 

(502

)

 

 

1,230

 

 

 

(155

)

Selected items, before income taxes

 

5,073

 

 

 

(21,925

)

 

 

(20,845

)

 

 

45,407

 

Income tax effect of selected items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected items, net of tax

$

5,073

 

 

$

(21,925

)

 

$

(20,845

)

 

$

45,407

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Adjusted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss), as adjusted (1)

$

(2,579

)

 

$

4,010

 

 

$

(2,306

)

 

$

17,090

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported

$

(0.47

)

 

$

1.58

 

 

$

1.12

 

 

$

(1.74

)

Impact of selected items

 

0.31

 

 

 

(1.34

)

 

 

(1.26

)

 

 

2.78

 

Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (1)(2)

$

(0.16

)

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

1.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

24,987

 

 

$

21,440

 

 

$

78,801

 

 

$

68,572

 

Changes in working capital

 

(12,029

)

 

 

(3,284

)

 

 

(19,283

)

 

 

3,146

 

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital

 

12,958

 

 

 

18,156

 

 

 

59,518

 

 

 

71,718

 

Cash components of selected items

 

11,989

 

 

 

(1,213

)

 

 

6,276

 

 

 

(7,635

)

Income tax effect of selected items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1)(2)

$

24,947

 

 

$

16,943

 

 

$

65,794

 

 

$

64,083

 


 

 

 

(1)

Net income (loss) earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

(2)

The impact of selected items for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.3 million and 16.4 million shares, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.3 and 16.4 million shares, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.



BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

             

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss), as reported

$

(7,652

)

 

$

25,935

 

 

$

18,539

 

 

$

(28,317

)

Impact of adjusting items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

9,378

 

 

 

3,215

 

 

 

25,725

 

 

 

8,453

 

Depletion, depreciation and accretion

 

15,479

 

 

 

12,679

 

 

 

51,915

 

 

 

45,408

 

Stock-based compensation

 

670

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

2,210

 

 

 

2,010

 

Interest income

 

(227

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(369

)

 

 

(213

)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,946

)

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts

 

3,655

 

 

 

(21,332

)

 

 

(20,256

)

 

 

47,721

 

Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability

 

1,224

 

 

 

(213

)

 

 

(1,819

)

 

 

(213

)

Non-recurring charges (credits) and other

 

194

 

 

 

(505

)

 

 

1,061

 

 

 

(173

)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

22,721

 

 

$

20,350

 

 

$

77,006

 

 

$

72,730

 


 

 

 

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

            

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2022

 

Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2022

 

Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2022

 

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss), as reported

$

(7,652

)

 

$

105,888

 

 

$

13,047

 

 

$

(92,744

)

Impact of adjusting items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

9,378

 

 

 

6,232

 

 

 

5,394

 

 

 

4,721

 

Depletion, depreciation and accretion

 

15,479

 

 

 

13,615

 

 

 

12,601

 

 

 

10,220

 

Stock-based compensation

 

670

 

 

 

683

 

 

 

473

 

 

 

384

 

Interest income

 

(227

)

 

 

(141

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts

 

3,655

 

 

 

(102,112

)

 

 

(12,837

)

 

 

91,038

 

Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability

 

1,224

 

 

 

(449

)

 

 

(562

)

 

 

(2,032

)

Non-recurring charges (credits) and other

 

194

 

 

 

597

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

217

 

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

22,721

 

 

$

24,313

 

 

$

18,168

 

 

$

11,804

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)

$

77,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

(1) 

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2021

 

Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2021

 

Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2021

 

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss), as reported

$

25,935

 

 

$

13,052

 

 

$

(33,929

)

 

$

(33,375

)

Impact of adjusting items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

3,215

 

 

 

1,904

 

 

 

1,838

 

 

 

1,496

 

Depletion, depreciation and accretion

 

12,679

 

 

 

10,885

 

 

 

11,249

 

 

 

10,595

 

Stock-based compensation

 

450

 

 

 

481

 

 

 

485

 

 

 

594

 

Interest income

 

(1

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(84

)

 

 

(125

)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

 

122

 

 

 

(2,068

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts

 

(21,332

)

 

 

(1,816

)

 

 

34,817

 

 

 

36,052

 

Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability

 

(213

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-recurring charges (credits) and other

 

(505

)

 

 

559

 

 

 

(275

)

 

 

48

 

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

20,350

 

 

$

22,994

 

 

$

14,101

 

 

$

15,285

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)

$

72,730

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.


Latest Stories