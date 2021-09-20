Bats frozen in 2010 had similar disease to Covid

Stock image: Bat being examined (AFP via Getty Images)

Frozen bats from more than a decade ago were discovered to have a similar disease to Covid-19.

The winged creatures from the Stung Treng province, in nothern Cambodia, were stored in freezers in 2010.

Tests performed last year on two samples from the bats uncovered a virus with similarities to coronavirus which sparked a worldwide pandemic.

The discovery of the similar virus has led to fresh hope a new study on the bats could lead to a better understanding of Covid, according to Sky News.

Researchers have been examining the species, sex, age and details of the bats as well as collecting oral and rectal swabs.

Dr Veasna Duong, head of virology at the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge, claimed the destruction of natural habitats could have brought on the pandemic.

The research team have made four trips in two years to try and understand the origin of the disease among bats.

Read More

Bats put Kelly Brook's cottage renovation plans on hold in Kent

Why bats could thwart Noel Gallagher's home renovation plans

Gary Barlow to demolish part of historic home to build garage for luxury car collection