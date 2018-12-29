Baton Rouge DA: Shooting involving LSU players looks to be 'a totally justified shooting'

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and teammate Jared Small were involved in a shooting on Dec. 22. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Baton Rouge District Attorney currently believes the actions of LSU players Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jared Small were justifiable.

The two were involved in a shooting that left 18-year-old Kobe Johnson dead in Baton Rouge on Dec. 22. Johnson allegedly tried to rob the players as they were selling an electronic and one of the players shot and killed Johnson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Baton Rouge DA Hillar Moore told the Advertiser that from what he’s seen of the evidence so far, the players’ actions were “a totally justified shooting.” Moore said that investigators are working to determine if Johnson fired his gun in the incident.

“I’m not sure if Johnson fired his gun or not,” Moore said. “We will find that out with the scientific evidence from the crime lab. I have not seen all of that yet. I’m not sure how many shots were fired other than it was more than one. Again, I don’t think there’s anything that will significantly change anything, but there’s always that potential. I’m going to wait for all the scientific evidence, but I don’t anticipate anything out of the ordinary. It was just a very unfortunate situation involving three very young people.”

Police said after the shooting that Edwards-Helaire and Small called 911 and waited for police to arrive after the shooting took place. Neither player has been arrested and police initially said their actions were in self-defense.

Both Edwards-Helaire and Small are available to play in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday. The players, LSU said, have received counseling after the traumatic incident.

Story continues

“It’s a legal matter that’s been taken care of,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday (via Tigerbait) after his team arrived in Arizona. “Clyde and Jared are two of the best young men on our football team. We believe in Clyde and Jared, and we’re supporting them. Clyde and Jared have received counseling. They’ve practiced. They seem to be okay. As of right now, they are cleared to play in the game and they will play the game.”

Edwards-Helaire is the team’s second-leading rusher and Small is a reserve linebacker who has contributed on special teams.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Steph Curry predicts duration of LeBron’s injury

• Thamel: Scouts break down Heisman winner’s big decision

• Show him the money: Clowney set to cash in

• Paylor: Ravens believe in Jackson, you should too

