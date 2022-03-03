‘The Batman’ Wings In With $5.3M From Early Overseas Play; Sets Warner Bros Pandemic Records
Warner Bros/DC’s The Batman is just beginning to spread its wings overseas, and has a running international box office total of $5.3M across two days and from only eight markets. The Matt Reeves-directed Robert Pattinson-starrer is adding 47 markets today and a further 19 on Friday.
After debuting to $1.7M in Korea on Tuesday — and taking advantage of a public holiday there — it set Warner Bros’ best launch day during the pandemic, the second best debut for a Batman movie since The Dark Knight Rises, and an industry best in the country for 2022 so far.
'The Batman' To Jump-Start Global Box Office With $225M+ Launch; Korea Already Soaring To Near $2M
Rollout continued Wednesday with France launching to $1.4M. Including previews, the market cume is $2.1M which is the best opening of the year and the biggest pandemic opening for a Warner Bros film there. The results are at the same level as The Dark Knight, and ahead of Dune (+42%) and Aquaman (+72%).
In Sweden, The Batman grossed $414K on opening day Wednesday, good for 28% more than The Dark Knight and more than double that of Dune.
Indonesia gave The Batman a 91% share of the market on Wednesday with $362K for the best Batman debut ever, as well as WB’s best of the pandemic.
Belgium brought $193K to Gotham with PLFs representing 42% of the opening day. Results are on par with The Dark Knight and 42% over Dune.
The numbers overall are encouraging as we head into the weekend on what has been a hugely anticipated film. There are still Covid headwinds to be considered: ie, parts of Western Australia are affected and in the east of the territory there is dealing with flooding. As ever, once we get into the weekend everywhere, we’ll have a better outlook.
