The Batman unmasks $463.2 million at the global box office during second weekend

Matt Reeves' The Batman remains the No. 1 film at the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row, unmasking an additional $66 million across North American theaters by Sunday.

With the additional $66 million, Reeves' iteration starring Robert Pattinson as Gotham's Caped Crusader has earned a combined total of $238.5 million since it swooped into the box office last week and became the second-biggest pandemic debut. (Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the first.) Globally, The Batman has banked a valiant $463.2 million thus far, per Comscore.

In Reeves' neo-noir adaptation, Batman investigates the murder of key political figures by the elusive Riddler (Paul Dano). When his sadistic serial killer foe leaves behind a trail of clues that begin to lead closer to home, Batman must forge new relationships to unmask a murderer and put a stop to corruption in Gotham.

Jonathan Olley/DC Comics/Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman'

EW critic Leah Greenblatt gives the film, which also stars Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Peter Sarsgaard, a B grade in her review, contending that Pattinson "may be the Darkest Knight yet" and likening the iteration to films like Blade and The Crow.

"He journals, he broods, he plucks a single blueberry from a silver urn and gazes at it mournfully. For nearly three hours he gives great mood — and while that is not quite the same thing as a great movie, writer-director Matt Reeves nearly wills it to be in his sprawling, operatic update," Greenblatt writes, later adding, "With his doleful kohl-smudged eyes and trapezoidal jawline, he's more like a tragic prince from Shakespeare; a lost soul bent like a bat out of hell on saving everyone but himself."

In the film's installment of EW's Around the Table series, Pattinson shared some insights into embodying the character.

Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros. 'The Batman'

"When you think about Bruce Wayne, you kind of think he's a playboy, and then that's how he disguises himself, so no one knows he's Batman. As soon as you take that away, it made the character almost make more sense," Pattinson said. "There's something about a person who would be able to delineate three incredibly distinct personalities, and then just being able to switch them as an outfit at will. That's really way more sociopathic than someone who doesn't really have much more control over it and is compelled to put this suit on. It's kind of out of his control a little bit."

Meanwhile, outside of Gotham, Tom Holland's Uncharted remained at the No. 2 spot at the domestic box office, earning an additional $9.2 million by Sunday. Global Korean pop icons BTS danced their way to third place, bringing in $6.8 million for their one-day theater event BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing on Saturday. Channing Tatum's Dog and Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home rounded out the top five, bringing in an additional $5.3 million and $4 million by weekend's end, respectively.

