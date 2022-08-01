Batman Star Michael Keaton Admits He's Never Finished a DC or Marvel Movie: 'Have Other S— to Do'

michael keaton

Christopher Polk/Getty

Michael Keaton may have played a superhero but that doesn't mean he is watching Marvel and DC movies in his free time.

The actor — who will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming film The Flash alongside Ben Affleck — revealed he has not finished watching a single superhero to date in an interview with Variety.

"I know people don't believe this, that I've never seen an entire version of any of those movies — any Marvel movie, any other," he said. "And I don't say that I don't watch that because I'm highbrow — trust me! It's not that."

RELATED: Michael Keaton Dedicates Dopesick SAG Award Win to Late Nephew Who Died from Drug Addiction

Keaton, 70, added, "It's just that there's very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other s— to do!"

His comment echoed similar sentiments he shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.

"After the first Batman, I'm not sure I've ever seen an entire [comic book] movie," Keaton recalled at the time. "I just never got around to it. So you're talking to a guy who wasn't in the zeitgeist of that whole world."

He added, "They'll be doing Marvel movies forever. I'll be dead, and they'll still be doing Marvel movies."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Batman

Moviestore/Shutterstock Michael Keaton as Batman

RELATED: Batman Actors Reveal What It's Really Like to Wear the Batsuit: 'I Couldn't See Where Anything Was!'

Keaton also opened up to Variety about reprising the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming movie The Flash after more than 30 years. He last wore the Batsuit in the 1992 Tim Burton version.

"I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially," he shared.

The Dopesick star continued, "This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world so, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking 'Holy moly!'"

Story continues

RELATED: See Glimpses of The Flash, Aquaman 2 and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam in DC Heroes Teaser

Keaton — who also starred as the Vulture in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming — was drawn to the project because of the script by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson.

"The writing was actually really good," he told Variety. "So I thought, why not? It's cool to drop in and I'm curious to see if I can pull it off."

The Flash will premiere on June 23, 2023.