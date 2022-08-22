Batman Series, Urkel Holiday Movie Among Animated Projects Not Moving Forward for HBO Max, Will Be Shopped
Batman: Caped Crusader, which 15 months ago received a series order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network, is among six animated projects that are no longer being produced for HBO Max, sources confirm for TVLine.
TVLine hears that all six projects, mostly from Warner Bros. Animation, will continue production while they are shopped to other outlets.
This news of course comes amid numerous programming changes at an in-transition HBO Max, where some projects are being nixed and others that already stream on the service are being (not-so-)quietly removed.
Batman: Caped Crusader is an animated reimagining of the Batman mythology by way of Batman: The Animated Series‘ own Bruce Timm, with J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Ed Brubaker also serving as EPs. Reeves of course directed The Batman, the big screen’s most recent live-action take on the Dark Knight (now played by Robert Pattinson), while Abrams — in addition to of course numerous Star Trek and Star Wars projects, plus TV’s Lost and Alias — is an EP on HBO Max’s still-in-development Justice League Dark series.
Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies, the creative partnership between WB Animation and the EPs promises to “reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world.”
What other animated offerings are no longer bound for HBO Max, but will hopefully land elsewhere upon completion? Read below:
