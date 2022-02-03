Batman rewatch: Has Batman & Robin gotten better or did everything else get worse?

Darren Franich
·9 min read
Batman rewatch: Has Batman & Robin gotten better or did everything else get worse?

Every week from now until The Batman hits theaters, we're watching Batman's theatrical films in chronological order. This week: The plant lady cometh, now streaming on Hulu. Last week: Orgasmic rubber nipples. See you next Waynesday, when the beginning re-begins.

You could toss out Arnold Schwarzenegger's last 30 years of movies without losing anything better than the sick joke of Sabotage, and then you'd never have to watch him torpedo Batman & Robin again. He's not the only problem with the 1997 flop. But many of its catastrophes are now defensible, if not celebrated.

Joel Schumacher outlandished his Dynamic Duo's world. Diamond hockey laser duels in a museum full of disco-ball glaciers, a high-tech observatory balanced in the skyscraper hands of a Chrysler-sized Greco-Roman statue, so much voluptuous decorative foliage: This was production designer Barbara Ling's effervescent Mega-Gotham. And costume designers Ingrid Ferrin and Robert Turturice lathered every uniform with three layers of exoskeletal flair. Freeze the right frame and you could be looking at the posters for Thor: Ragnarok or Wonder Woman 1984, and few scenes knock right on Birds of Prey's door.

Batman and Robin
Batman and Robin

Christine Loss/Warner Bros. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman as Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy in 'Batman & Robin'

Consider the motorcycles. Barbara (Alicia Silverstone) sneaks out of Wayne Manor to make underground money in a downtown neon gangland. Coolio plays the Banker, who runs the local street races. Nicky Katt plays Spike, a deathbike marauder wearing flagrant lipstick beneath red-black eyeshadow. There is a puffy yellow mohawk on his helmet, and his leather jacket pokes out stalagmite shoulders. He looks like Super Street Fighter II Turbo smelled. The motorcyclists roll through a warehouse and along a concrete river, and then turn right onto a hundred-story skybridge.

There's no coherent sense of space, and did somebody say Coolio? Schumacher was gay, and the Batman & Robin reconstruction project depends on tantalizing subtext. Subversion gives a free pass to incoherence, and our century loves treasure-hunting last century's secret queer history. Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) resembles a drag queen. That would've been a conventional insult in the horrible 1990s, but I mean it as a compliment. (Let's finally make hair horns happen!) Today, she would have a solid social media following dedicated to Lash Positivity, and Amy Klobuchar's people would've begged her for an IG Live interview. Meanwhile, Elle Macpherson plays the beard-iest Batman love interest, arm candy for parties who barely knows her one-year boyfriend. "I'm not the marrying kind," Bruce tells her. "There are things about me you wouldn't understand." Is this even subtext?

Because Ivy cares about climate change, she will soon be the story's only recognizable hero. "Forget the stars, look here to earth!" she pleads with Bruce Wayne (George Clooney) as he bankrolls a new space project. "You spoil her lands, poison her oceans, blacken her skies. You're killing her!" Subtract the homicidal tendences and she sounds like any teenager hoping Bezos doesn't blow billions on his space colony while the rainforest burns. The people of Gotham cackle when Ivy promises "a day of reckoning." Viewed today, that laugh sounds like the firestorm outside your window.

Does Batman & Robin deserve to be rescued? Clooney built his second act by disowning it. The late Schumacher sounds nonchalant but defensive in his DVD commentary. "There was enormous pressure on us," he explains, "To create more inventions in the film that could be turned into toys." He insists he wanted to adapt Batman: Year One, the acclaimed Frank Miller-David Mazzucchelli gutter battle book. This was the political thing to say, before Miller's acolytes crushed two decades under their bootheels. Now it's torture when Schumacher swears he wanted a "much smaller, intimate, darker, younger Batman." WE. HAVE. GOT. THAT. COVERED. But who will give us Poison Ivy stripteasing out of a pink gorilla costume, and call it a kid's movie?

That's pure Blonde Venus burlesque. And the ultimate salvage job on Batman & Robin won't even require camp reclamation. In 1997, the gigantic sets and collectible henchmen were toy-commercial embarrassments of merchandising madness. Now you treasure the glorious (lost?) art of physical set design and non-mocap costumes. Digital effects age bad quick, and some wonderful recent superhero movies already look precarious. But when Batman, Robin (Chris O'Donnell), and Batgirl motor through a frozen Gotham, rocking silver-plated costumes and driving various sexy Bat-snowplows — well, those toys were real toys.

Batman and Robin
Batman and Robin

Warner Bros. 'Batman & Robin' stars Alicia Silverstone, George Clooney, and Chris O'Donnell

But there is a lot of CGI, which looks awful and epitomizes the ambient laziness. Silverstone comes "all the way from England" with zero attempted accent. When she casually mentions how her parents died in a car crash, the camera's in an extreme long shot, more interested in the shrubbery. Schumacher's only stylistic idea is to go diagonal. The whole notion of Batman and Robin warring over Poison Ivy keeps fizzling out. Clooney doesn't commit to the whole sudden-onset passion, which is lame. (O'Donnell commits too much, which is somehow worse.) The action scenes are fine second unit work, stunts performed well in front of boring camera angles.

I'm on the record as loving the Batman movie with the trained exploding shark. So what makes that ridiculous so much better than this ridiculous? The simplest answer is that the '66 Batman writer Lorenzo Semple Jr. was very funny, and Batman & Robin writer Akiva Goldsman bats 0 for 200 on puns. The dialogue is all groaners. On Poison Ivy:

BATMAN: "Great stems, though."

ROBIN: "Buds, too."

BATMAN: "Yeah, those are nice."

Ho ho, boobs! Batgirl first appears and immediately assaults Ivy with a rare incident of woman-to-woman mansplaining. "Using feminine wiles to get what you want?" she scoffs. "Trading on your looks? Read a book, sister, that passive-aggressive number went out long ago. Chicks like you give women a bad name." Where to begin? Read a book, sister. That passive-aggressive number. Chicks, chick, chicks everywhere. "Chicks dig the car!" Dick tells Bruce. "Hey, not bad for a chick!" Spike the motorbike maniac yells at Barbara.

Then there's Mr. Freeze. The main problem isn't that lines like "Allow me to break the ice!" are dumb — though they are, always, forever. The problem is that Schwarzenegger keeps breaking the one rule that ever worked for him. I'm sorry, but: Play it cool. Filmmakers as meticulous as James Cameron and as insane as John Milius recognized Schwarzenegger's sheer physicality as a magnetic visual, at once funny and dominant. They taught him to do less with his own inconceivable more, and his best work remains the mostly-silent final act of John McTiernan's Predator. But by 1997 he thought he was hilarious, and his nonstop mugging is joyless and constant.

Schwarzenegger gets top billing, above Batman. How many rewrites stroked the 25-million-dollar ego? Freeze hangs out in his den smoking a cigar, a habit literally any Schwarzenegger profile mentions. Vivica A. Fox has one scene as an underling throwing herself at the boss. ("Freezy, I'm feeling hot…You're the most perfect man I've ever known"). Poison Ivy also falls hard for her icy partner, annihilating the last bare whiff of the character's whole maneating mission.

So the ladies flirt with Freeze while he keeps his wife on ice. Some alleged autobiography there, but you notice how far we've fallen from the Tim Burton movies. Vicki Vale was a bore, but she was a highly motivated bore, sharper than any of the newsroom dudes. Selina Kyle had nine dimensions, and she blew her boss up with a stun gun kiss. In Batman & Robin, there is a party where rich old guys bid thousands of dollars to dance with young lady flesh. The female villain gets knocked out before the final act. Ivy herself gets paired with Bane (Jeep Swenson) because she needs someone big to punch people, a complete misreading of the femme fatale archetype. (They're so dangerous that they don't need to be physically threatening.) Freeze turns good because Batman believes in rehabilitation when it's a guy, I guess. In Arkham Asylum, he gets special clearance to take vengeance on Ivy. Her journey ends where it began: She's a woman getting tormented by some crazy scientist guy.

A movie that wants to be humorous, scripted by a writer who isn't funny, starring an action hero convinced his dumb gags are 100 percent effective, all directed by a dutiful studio note-taker with limited comedy instincts. If this sounds good you probably also loved Hobbs & Shaw, but ironic enjoyment only goes so far. The big emotional thread of Batman & Robin suggests that Bruce needs to learn the value of family. Alfred (Michael Gough) is sick, and even Batman cannot cure mortality, except he can.

Gough was a dependable presence in all his Alfred appearances. He manages to pull a couple sly moving moments out of the script's flaming wreckage. To be honest, though, I was much more interested in the other actor who persisted across all four films.

As Commissioner Gordon, Pat Hingle barely changes his expression from 1989 through 1997. That's just unfussy character acting, but consider how much everything else transforms around him. The first time we spot Gordon in Batman, he's frowning through a broadcast news photo-op about the failing war on crime. His gray city is dying. Business fled downtown. The street outside is dirty and dour.

Batman 1989
Batman 1989

Warner Bros. Pat Hingle (seated second from right) as Commissioner Gordon in 1989's 'Batman'

Eight years later, Gordon's carrying the local billionaire's precious diamonds at a black-tie Debutante Auction. Gotham's mean streets are safe enough for a Taco Bell franchise. Not that Gordon even seems to spend much time street-level, though he has time for two (two!) galas. His city looks safer, but soulless: Times Square after Disney, local flavor banished for maximum profits. Batman keeps introducing new high-tech methods of law enforcement, just like the 1033 Program did for actual '90s police departments. The end result seems to be a lot more money pouring into observatories, while infrastructure keeps crumbling on the bad side of town. Our last sight of Gordon is full-on pitiful, just a funny old man begging for one more second with a bedeviling young woman.

Batman and Robin
Batman and Robin

Warner Bros. Commissioner Gordon (Pat Hingle), holding the diamonds at a Gotham City gala in 'Batman & Robin'

Gary Oldman never looked so pathetic, but restrained cool doesn't necessarily equal honesty. The reboots to come feared Batman & Robin's legacy, and made changes that were obviously healthy. Still, there's strange truth in all the shameless sleaze, this universe as plastic as Batman's credit card. Taco Bell persists, no matter what Christopher Nolan thinks cities should look like. And the final heroic moment of this entire Batman era is… Batgirl using a computer panel to refocus a bunch of satellites. Someone types on a computer to make special effects happen: A horrible climax, but isn't that what we're really watching when most big movies end now?

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Bengals will arrive in L.A. 5 days ahead of Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati weather isn't getting any friendlier, so the Super Bowl-bound Bengals plan to arrive in Los Angeles five days early to prepare for the Feb. 13 game. The Bengals will land on Feb. 8. They'll practice at UCLA's Drake Stadium. The temperature in L.A. should be in the 70s by the time the Bengals get back at it next week. Although it was an unseasonable 60 degrees and pleasant in southern Ohio on Tuesday, nobody is fooled. A storm heading this way is expected to hit t

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • Analysis: Chiefs kicking themselves for not kicking it

    The Kansas City Chiefs were so tantalizingly close to the end zone and a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl that they clean forgot the lessons imparted just two months ago by their division rivals. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers got greedy against the Chiefs, going for touchdowns instead of field goals just before halftime. Not taking the points backfired and led to losses to K.C. in both cases. The Chiefs could have sent Harrison Butker out for a chip shot field goal and

  • How hockey great Marie-Philip Poulin keeps coming up clutch when it matters most

    At Marie-Philip Poulin's first national team centralization camp in 2009, ahead of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, her place on the final roster wasn't assured. Peter Jensen, the team's sports psychologist, pulled her aside and told her as much. Poulin was shocked. But Jensen, who formed a bond with Poulin thanks to his French-language ability, had a plan: ignore the coaches and their rigid structures. "You're a goal scorer," Jensen told Poulin. "You're a creative person. They've got to see that. Y

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jackson's breakout game sends Pacers past Clippers 122-116

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday night. Both totals were season highs for Jackson, a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Indiana won for just the second time in six nights as Rick Carlisle became the second coach in the franchise's