‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Drops Logo & Teaser Poster On Social Media

The Batman doesn’t hit theaters until Oct. 1, 2021, however, director Matt Reeves unveiled for fans the reboot’s first teaser poster and logo on Twitter today. The reveal comes before Saturday’s DC Fandome virtual confab.

The Robert Pattinson movie is returning to production in the UK next month at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

More from Deadline

The reboot also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020





Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.