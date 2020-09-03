'The Batman' halts filming after three days because crew member tests positive for COVID-19

Filming on director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" has halted after a member of the U.K. production team tested positive for COVID-19.

The shoot in Hertfordshire, England, came to a halt after resuming production three days ago.

"A member of 'The Batman' production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused," Warner Bros. confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY.

"The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the DC Comics title role, was originally shut down in March by the coronavirus crisis.

Reeves premiered the first teaser trailer for the much-anticipated superhero movie that finds Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in the second year on the job fighting crime in Gotham City. The pandemic has delayed the film's release to Oct. 1, 2021.

Warner Bros. had no further comment on the shutdown or the impact of the new delay.

"The Batman" stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

