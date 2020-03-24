The Batman composer hints that Matt Reeves’ version of the character will be unlike anything we’ve seen before

null

The Batman is many things. He’s vengeance, he’s the night, and he’s the Caped Crusader that’s seemingly done it all over his 80-plus years of existence. But 2021’s reboot, directed by Matt Reeves, might be a wholly unique take on the character, at least if you take composer Michael Giacchino’s words at face value.

“Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision,” Giacchino, who has scored everything from Lost to Spider-Man: Far From Home, told Collider.

Giacchino adds: “I’m not the kind of person that says Batman must always be this. It’s like no, why? It can be whatever the artist wants to be and it has over the years done that, many times over. I love the idea of taking something and just kind of doing our version of it.”

So, while we can perhaps expect some changes to The Batman mythos, these tweaks to tradition have arguably already been seen in (almost) plain sight.

The first Batsuit set photos felt less O.T.T. bulky bodybuilder and more suited to Robert Pattinson’s frame: a metallic, pared-back cape and cowl that has taken plenty of inspiration from the comic books and games before landing on its own take.

The Batmobile, though, is perhaps the best example of the approach Giacchino outlines. Gone are the souped-up supercars and gadget-filled vehicles. In its place, a vintage American muscle car, complete with a Dodge-esque bumper – all in black, naturally.

“I think what [Matt Reeves] is doing is really cool, and it’s different and it feels fresh,” said Giacchino. On the evidence we’ve seen so far, we can’t wait to see what Reeves has in store for The Batman next year.

