Batman actor Adam West set for posthumous role in DC series

Batman actor Adam West is soon set to make a posthumous appearance in an animated DC show.

The late actor, who died following a battle with leukaemia in 2017 at the age of 88, is best known for playing the legendary caped crusader in the classic live-action Batman TV show between 1966 and 1968.

He also played the iconic character alongside Burt Ward’s Robin in the 1966 film Batman: The Movie.

However, his voice is now reportedly set to be used for another character in the Batman universe for Cartoon Network’s children’s show DC’s Batwheels.

DC’s Batwheels is set to return to screens with a new batch of episodes on Cartoon Network’s Cartoonito block next month.

Ahead of this year’s Batman Day the animated kids show will air a special episode entitled To the Batmobile, which is set to feature West as a guest star, according to Comicbook.com.

West’s voice will reportedly be used for the 1966 Batmobile in the episode, which is due to air on September 16.

The show sees a collection of vehicle crime-fighters, including the likes of Bam the Batmobile, Robin’s sports car Redbird, and Batgirl’s motorbike Bibi, team up as they attempt to defend the streets of Gotham City.

They of course collaborate with some human heroes along the way, with Batman being played by Ethan Hawke and Batgirl voiced by Leah Lewis.

West’s voice will also be heard alongside the likes of AJ Hudson, Jacob Bertrand, Jordan Reed and more.

This isn’t the first time West has made a posthumous appearance in the world of Batman as the actor reprised his role as the Gotham hero for 2017’s Batman vs Two-Face.

The animated movie was released following West’s death but featured his final performance as Batman.

DC's Batwheels airs on Cartoon Network.

