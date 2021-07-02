Batley and Spen by-election: Relief for Sir Keir Starmer as Labour cling onto seat after bitter contest

Kim Leadbeater reacts after winning the Batley and Spen by-election (Getty Images)

Kim Leadbeater has won the Batley and Spen by-election in a result which will allow Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to breathe a sigh of relief.

Labour faced turmoil if the West Yorkshire seat was lost, but Ms Leadbetter's success will ease the pressure on Sir Keir.

She took the seat with 13,296 votes, a majority of 323 over Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson after a bitter contest.

George Galloway, who targeted voters in traditionally Labour areas with the aim of toppling Sir Keir, came third.

The result means Ms Leadbeater now represents the seat previously held by her sister Jo Cox, who was murdered in the constituency in 2016.

Sir Keir hailed the "fantastic result" for the "brilliant and brave" Ms Leadbeater after a contest marred by allegations of dirty tricks and violence.

"Kim ran a positive campaign of hope, in the face of division," he said.

"She will be an outstanding Labour MP for Batley and Spen."

In her acceptance speech, Ms Leadbeater said: "I'm absolutely delighted that the people of Batley and Spen have rejected division and they've voted for hope."

She thanked her family saying "without them I could not have got through the last five years nevermind the last five weeks."

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: "Congrats to @kimleadbeater and the whole Labour team. Thank you to the people of Batley & Spen It was so good to see so many activists out on the doorstep".

Mr Galloway, who came third in the contest, said he would apply to have the result set aside by the courts.

Speaking outside the count, he said his election effort had been damaged by a "false statement" that he had laughed while Labour's Kim Leadbeater was abused on the campaign trail.

"The whole election campaign was dominated by lazy and false tropes about our campaign, about the thousands of people that voted for us, about their motives for doing so, in a way which defamed them as much as it defamed me," he said.

"So on multiple grounds we will apply to the courts for this election result to be set aside."

