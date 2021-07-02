Batley and Spen by-election: Relief for Keir Starmer as Labour defies polls and holds onto seat

Kim Leadbeater of the Labour Party reacts after winning the Batley and Spen by-election (Getty Images)

Labour has unexpectedly beaten off a Tory challenge to one of its seats in West Yorkshire, edging home with a significantly reduced majority.

Expectations were rock-bottom for Labour ahead of the contest in Batley and Spen, where a by-election was held on Thursday to replace former MP Tracy Brabin.

The narrow surprise victory is good news for Keir Starmer, who has been fearing a leadership challenge were he to lose yet another seat to the Conservatives.

Sir Keir called it a “fantastic result for the brilliant and brave” Kim Leadbeater.

“Kim ran a positive campaign of hope, in the face of division,” he said. “She will be an outstanding Labour MP for Batley and Spen.”

It was only in the very latest stages of the campaign that things started to look up for the party on the doorstep, following an earlier poll during the campaign that had shown the seat falling to the Conservatives by a solid margin.

Ms Leadbeater saw off a confident Tory candidate and an insurgent challenge from former MP George Galloway.

She took the seat with 13,296 votes, a majority of 323 over Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson after a bitter contest.

George Galloway, who targeted voters in traditionally Labour areas with the aim of toppling Sir Keir, came third.

The Conservatives failed to take the seat despite the Brexit Party not standing, which some observers suggested would help them.

Much coverage of the campaign focused on disaffected former Labour voters, many of them from the towns' British Asian community taking issue with Sir Keir's stances on issues like Palestine and Kashmir.

But enough voters ultimately turned out for Labour, saving Sir Keir the humiliation of losing another constituency in the party's so-called "red wall" across the north and Midlands.

Less than two months ago on 6 May the party lost the seat of Hartlepool at a similar contest, which has historically supported Labour, including at the two most recent elections under former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

But the same fate did not befall Batley and Spen, the former constituency of Jo Cox, who was assassinated by a far-right extremist during the 2016 EU referendum campaign. Ms Leadbeater, now the Labour MP for the seat, is Ms Cox’s sister.

