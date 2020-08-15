Bathurst tuba player named one of top 30 under 30 classical musicians in Canada

Gabrielle Carruthers spent most of her lunch breaks in high school playing her tuba inside one of the practice rooms jammed with pianos, drum sets and amplifiers at École Secondaire Népisiguit in Bathurst.

"If I did hang out with my friends they were like, 'Wow, you're not in the practice room."

Now, all those years of practicing have paid off.

The 21-year-old has been named one of the top 30 under 30 classical musicians in Canada for CBC Music's annual list, which shines a spotlight on emerging classical talent across the country.

Carruthers is also the only New Brunswicker on the list.

"I was honestly super surprised they knew my name," she said.

A 'powerful sound'

She started playing the instrument in Grade 9, after her teacher brought in an array of instruments for students to sample. As a joke, Carruthers volunteered to play the tuba — even though she really had her sights set on the flute.

"I had the instrument [tuba] and nobody was playing it," said Carmelle Valotaire, Carruthers's former music teacher. "I said, 'Well, do you want to try it?' And she said, 'Yes.'"

And it was the loud sound of the instrument the teen immediately fell in love with.

"When I first played into it, it was such a powerful sound," Carruthers said. "It can go from really strong to soft and sweet."

After that, Valotaire enrolled the teen in band, where she played throughout high school. She also started playing for the New Brunswick Youth Orchestra.

Carruthers admits she wasn't the best player when she first started out. And spent most of her time researching and teaching herself how to play the brass instrument.

"I've come a very long way," she laughed.

Practice makes perfect

Valotaire wasn't surprised when she learned on Facebook that her former student made the top 30 list because she always tried to do her best and was up for any new challenge.

"She worked hard. She practiced a lot and she got really good," the retired teacher said. "That's what you have to do if you want to be good with your instrument."

Carruthers started playing piano in elementary school. Then, she dabbled with the trombone in middle school. But it was the tuba that stole her heart.

