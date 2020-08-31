Bathurst police won't discuss crime scene

Bathurst police are saying little about their investigation at a building they describe as a crime scene at Main and St. Patrick street, two days after they started keeping traffic away from the area.

A statement posted on the police Facebook page Monday said an incident occurred Saturday.

"We are not ready to release any information at this time," the statement read. "Thank you for you patience and understanding."

Streets around the building were blocked off to traffic and police remained at the building Monday morning.

A message left by CBC News for Chief Ernie Boudreau was not returned.