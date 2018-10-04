Bathurst 1000: Premat fastest in co-driver practice

With rain coming and going throughout the session there was very little movement at the top of the times, a 1m35.826s from Nissan driver Garry Jacobson locking out P1 right up until the final couple of minutes.

That was when Premat put in a two-lap stint to go fastest, first moving up the order to third before a 2m35.182s secured top spot.

“It was pretty good. We were going through a process, a plan,” said the Frenchman.

“I would say at the end it was harder because there were only a few cars driving and there was more aquaplaning in the straight line.

“But happy days, we’re feeling pretty happy.”

Jacobson's time was good enough for second, ahead of Triple Eight's Earl Bamber, who also set his best time inside the first quarter of an hour.

Tickford's Dean Canto was fourth, with Penske's Tony D'Alberto making a late gain to slot into fifth despite some concerns over the gearbox.

“I felt it was a little bit notchy on the downshift,” he said.

“I don’t think there was anything majorly wrong, but if you don’t report it today and it affects you on Sunday, you’d be kicking yourself.”

With weather conditions predicted to improve before Sunday, and primary drivers set to be in the cars for qualifying tomorrow, a lot of the crews kept running to a minimum.

Three cars didn't venture out at all, Tekno's Jono Webb and Erebus drivers Luke Youlden and Will Brown all opting to stay dry in their respective garages.

With Erebus having pulled the same trick this morning, neither the #9 or #99 Holdens have turned a single lap so far.

Nissan's Dean Fiore, meanwhile, had his running limited to two laps by an engine problem.

“We were looking for a little issue and found a big one," said Nissan team manager Scott Sinclair. "It’s a good time of the weekend to find it, so we’ll change it and get back out."

There is a final hour-long all-in Thursday practice session to come 3:05pm local time.

1

17

Alexandre Prémat
Scott McLaughlin

Ford Falcon FG X

2'35.1824

 

2

11

Rick Kelly
Garry Jacobson

Nissan Altima

2'35.8261

0.6437

3

97

Earl Bamber
Shane van Gisbergen

Holden Commodore ZB

2'35.9012

0.7188

4

5

Mark Winterbottom
Dean Canto

Ford Falcon FG X

2'36.6303

1.4479

5

12

Tony D'Alberto
Fabian Coulthard

Ford Falcon FG X

2'36.7785

1.5961

6

21

Dale Wood
Tim Blanchard

Holden Commodore ZB

2'36.7801

1.5977

7

6

David Russell
Cameron Waters

Ford Falcon FG X

2'37.2193

2.0369

8

9

David Reynolds
Luke Youlden

Holden Commodore ZB

2'37.6523

2.4699

9

888

Steven Richards
Craig Lowndes

Holden Commodore ZB

2'37.7972

2.6148

10

55

Chaz Mostert
James Moffat

Ford Falcon FG X

2'37.8112

2.6288

11

25

James Courtney
Jack Perkins

Holden Commodore ZB

2'38.2487

3.0663

12

230

Alex Davison
Will Davison

Ford Falcon FG X

2'38.9721

3.7897

13

78

Simona de Silvestro
Alex Rullo

Nissan Altima

2'39.2353

4.0529

14

2

Warren Luff
Scott Pye

Holden Commodore ZB

2'39.3210

4.1386

15

18

Lee Holdsworth
Jason Bright

Holden Commodore ZB

2'39.3438

4.1614

16

8

Nick Percat
Macauley Jones

Holden Commodore ZB

2'39.6485

4.4661

17

34

James Golding
Richard Muscat

Holden Commodore ZB

2'39.6732

4.4908

18

35

Bryce Fullwood
Todd Hazelwood

Ford Falcon FG X

2'40.2984

5.1160

19

7

Andre Heimgartner
Aaren Russell

Nissan Altima

2'40.3159

5.1335

20

23

Michael Caruso
Dean Fiore

Nissan Altima

2'40.6292

5.4468

21

33

Garth Tander
Chris Pither

Holden Commodore ZB

2'40.6679

5.4855

22

14

Tim Slade
Ash Walsh

Holden Commodore ZB

2'42.0631

6.8807

23

56

Richie Stanaway
Steven Owen

Ford Falcon FG X

2'50.5328

15.3504

 

