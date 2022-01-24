The bathtub of Berlin: soaking it up on Germany’s sunniest island

Nazia Parveen
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: imagebroker/Alamy</span>
Photograph: imagebroker/Alamy

Off the beach, villas ornate enough for a king; on the beach, fish-smoking huts offering delicious platefuls. Welcome to Usedom, an isle of delights


In whitewashed Strandkorbs, families huddle together, enjoying the last of the warmth from the faltering autumnal sun on their upturned faces. These striped beach baskets, some owned, others rented, are dotted along large expanses of windswept sands that seep into the inky Baltic sea.

Usedom map

The island of Usedom in Pomerania, surrounded by forests of beech trees, is known by some as the “bathtub of Berlin” and by others, slightly more poetically, as “sun island”. Dietrich Gildenhaar, a local author and guide, tells me that the island, north of the Szczecin lagoon in the huge Oder estuary, has been a luxury tourist destination since the Gründerzeit (Germany’s mid-19th-century economic boom), having been crowned one of the country’s sunniest places in Germany, with an annual average of more than 1,900 hours of sunshine. It is in two halves, the west side belonging to Germany and the eastern part to Poland, and has some of the region’s best beaches, with designated strips of sand for dogs and other sections reserved for nudists partaking in Freikörperkultur or “free body culture”.

However, despite being popular with Germans who flock to its spa resorts or explore inland on bike rides and long hikes, the island remains largely undiscovered by international visitors. In search of an alternative winter break, I’ve arrived to sample one of its many spas for some much-needed health and wellbeing maintenance.

On a Saturday afternoon in mid-October, with temperatures struggling to creep over 12C, most of the people on the seafront are German families in thick wool sweaters, who walk along the piers and bustle into coffee shops to escape the Baltic breeze. The sky is dotted with colourful kites, many reaching dizzying heights.

We are in Bansin, one of three resort towns on the German side. Gildenhaar, standing outside a powder-blue house built in the Russian style, explains that many of the island’s buildings were financed by the wealthy German Delbrück family. Visitors included Russian poets, Berlin’s elite, and the king of Prussia, Wilhelm I; an annual parade in his honour is still held today.

“It was a place where you would often see nobility and aristocrats mixing with artists, and they would all come here for the wellness. Some of them were very ill and were ordered by their physicians to take the good air of Usedom,” he says.

Hooded beach chairs, or Strandkorbs.
Hooded beach chairs, or Strandkorbs. Photograph: Westend61 GmbH/Alamy

Until the early 19th century, passengers arriving at the station were picked up in wooden carriages and transported to villas set back from the sea in private, landscaped gardens. All three of these coastal towns – Ahlbeck, Heringsdorf and Bansin – remain connected by rail.

The legacy of this aristocratic wealth has seeped into every corner of the architecture, and the island has an air of understated elegance, with many of the buildings now in private ownership and rented out as holiday homes. There are many tastefully decorated hotels overlooking lawns behind the beach: ours is the Steigenberger Grandhotel and Spa in Heringsdorf, with its heated outdoor pool and saunas.

Another big draw of this region is the seafood. There are wood-fired huts for smoking fish dotted along the coastline, and nautical themes aplenty in the restaurants and hotels.

Close to the Polish border is the Fischräucherei Kamminke smokehouse, jutting out to sea. Large picture windows on its semi-enclosed veranda offer sparkling views over the Szczecin lagoon and create sun traps, protecting us from the bitter breeze. As we drink in the view, the waiters deliver huge plates of smoked butterfish fillet and stremel salmon, with steaming hot potatoes and dollops of braised cabbage. Our chunky wooden tables groan with the heavy plates, and the fish has a sweet pungency from the smoking process.

Further north there is Koserower Salzhütte, an old fishing hut converted into a restaurant, where only beechwood is used to smoke the fish. Its recipes have been passed down from a grandfather who, as a fisherman, owned two of these work huts and fished in nearby Koserow.

The restaurant’s owners have created a small museum telling the story of the island and its dependency on fishing. Herrings were particularly plentiful off this coast in the decades after 1815, and the Prussian state took measures to support the fishermen and supply the wider population. Under state supervision, the herrings were salted and stored in large wooden barrels, giving the fish a long shelf life. The salt huts on the site, also known as herring huts, date from that time and have been listed as historical monuments.

A small, dark dining room in one of these herring huts tempts us inside with smells of sea and wood and a promise of fish smoked in large wooden barrels. There is gravlax, entombed to perfection in coarse sea salt, served with a sweet cucumber dill salad that cleanses the palate with every mouthful; raw smoked herring, a delicacy that melts on the tongue; and large chunks of lightly fried halibut with the requisite cabbage and potato. All washed down with sweet German Scheurebe wine, it is a feast, an ode to the ocean.

The island has a haunting beauty. In his new film Usedom: A Clear View of the Sea, Heinz Brinkmann says: “When I was a child, the story of the discovery of my home town of Heringsdorf seemed like a fairytale. In spring 1863, the brothers Hugo and Adelbert Delbruük, bankers from Berlin, walking through a dense forest, proclaimed at the site of the Baltic sea: Here we will stay!” And it is indeed a fairytale.

The trip was provided by the German National Tourist board. Rooms at Steigenberger Grandhotel and Spa in Heringsdorf cost from €159.75.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Have the Toronto Raptors mismanaged Malachi Flynn this season?

    Heading into this season, the sophomore guard was looked at as the backup point guard but it hasn’t panned out that way. Does that fall on Raptors brass or Flynn? Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

    GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled out in a wide-ranging report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency that broadly praised operations at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Some CAS judges in Tokyo had an “insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge” relating to rules and p

  • 1st year coordinator has 49ers D at high level in playoffs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' meteoric rise from quality control coach to defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers hit a speed bump three games into his first season calling plays. Ryans' defense allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to drive for the winning field goal in the final 37 seconds of a 30-28 loss that raised questions if the 37-year-old former linebacker was ready to be in charge of an NFL defense. “Week 3 seems like so long ago, but I’m happy for Week 3

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • Gary Trent Jr. has exceeded expectations for Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors asked Gary Trent Jr. to hone in on a few key details to help this year's team and Trent Jr. has done that and more so far. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Goggia eyes return for Olympic downhill after latest crash

    Sofia Goggia is going to need to recover in a hurry from a series of injuries following another crash on Sunday if she's going to be able to defend her Olympic downhill title next month. Goggia would have been an overwhelming favorite for another gold — or two: she's also a force in super-G. But she sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and suffered a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg — plus some tendon damage — when she did the splits at high speed then tumbled