The Bath Towels Shoppers Call 'So Soft and Absorbent' Are Only $2 Apiece in This Discounted Set

If your bathroom feels a little lackluster, the right set of towels can instantly help it feel more luxurious. High-quality towels should be soft, absorbent, and quick-drying—and we found an affordable, shopper-recommended set with some colors on sale for only $2 apiece during Cyber Monday Week.

The Comfort Spaces Eight-Piece Cotton Bath Towel Set is loved by hundreds of shoppers, and it's easy to see why—one shopper said it "feels like a cloud" against their skin. It's made with ultra-soft and fluffy cotton, the kind you might find at your favorite spa. They balance the perfect level of thickness, making them both absorbent and quick-drying. And when you're done with the hotel-quality cotton towels, simply throw them in the washer and dryer to maintain the plush quality.

The cotton towel set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths to complete your bathroom. You can choose from 13 striped or solid colors to perfectly match your bathroom's decor. And if you shop now, you can get the set on sale for up to 43 percent off on select colors.

To buy: $19 (was $33); amazon.com.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers love this bath towel set, with several saying it's super soft, absorbent, and lightweight. Many reviewers also praise the towels for drying completely after each use, unlike thicker towels.

"This towel is SO soft," a shopper said. "I put it to wash and dry before I use it and it feels even softer coming out of the dryer! It's on the light side, so it dried completely at my normal setting which is great. I don't like heavy towels that take forever to dry. It is just so soft and also absorbs quickly."

Another reviewer said, "The towel set enhances my bathroom decor. The towels are soft and absorbent, making them a good value. When you have functionality as well as beauty, it's a big win."

Ditch your scratchy, non-absorbent towels, and head to Amazon to shop this soft eight-piece set on sale for as little as $19 for a limited time.

To buy: $25 (was $35); amazon.com.