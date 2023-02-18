Bath rowers make plea as branches 'covered in plastic'

Tess de la Mare and Imogen Sellers - BBC News
·2 min read
Rowers gathering litter
January's floods left the banks of the River Avon coated in rubbish

Rowers are pleading with the public to stop flushing hygiene products after huge volumes of litter washed into the River Avon during January's floods.

They have been out litter-picking every day for weeks to try and clear the area of sanitary waste.

One rower said he had seen branches "totally covered in plastic" as volunteers used rakes to retrieve potentially hazardous rubbish.

Water companies must also keep sewage out of the water, rowers say.

'Really unpleasant'

Vice-captain of The Minerva Bath Road Rowing Club Ian Burdiss said: "The state of the river is as bad as I have ever seen it and I have been rowing for 40 years, 30 of them in Bath.

"We have floods regularly and I have never seen this amount of rubbish brought down with the water, the actual branches have been totally covered in plastic."

Jules Taylor, one of the rowers who has joined the clean up effort, said: "The rubbish just makes rowing really unpleasant, we are quite low in the water and you can smell it and things get in your oars as well."

Jules Taylor
Jules Taylor has joined the clean-up effort

She added: "It's not great, there's a lot of wildlife out here, we see otters, we see birds, there's a lot of fish.

"The plastic in the river is really not going to be good for the wildlife at all."

Byron Baker-Brown, who owns Channel Kayaks, saw his business premises completely carpeted in debris following the floods.

He said the local community had been hiring kayaks just to help with the clean-up effort.

"When you look at it today it doesn't look too bad, that's because of the efforts of a lot of people," he said.

"We've been doing this for a couple of weeks now, clearing, and there's quite a few weeks left to do. It is going to take a long time," he added.

Mr Baker-Brown said litter pickers were being encouraged to wear personal protective equipment such as face masks because of the potentially toxic material they were collecting.

"Individuals need to take more responsibility for what they are sending down toilets," he said.

"I think the companies that are managing that waste need to look very closely at what they are allowing into the rivers," he added.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Latest Stories

  • Kill order for New Mexico feral cows issued by US officials

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A helicopter with a shooter will fly over a portion of the vast Gila Wilderness in southwestern New Mexico next week, searching for feral cows to kill. U.S. Forest Service managers approved the plan Thursday to protect sensitive spots in the nation's first designated wilderness area. The move sets the stage for legal challenges over how to handle unbranded livestock and other stray cows as drought deepens in the West. The Gila National Forest issued the decision amid pre

  • Water crisis in West: Massive reservoir Lake Powell hits historic low water level

    Lake Powell is the nation's second-largest reservoir. Water is dangerously close to dropping so low that it can't flow out of the reservoir.

  • Low tide in Venice leaves city of canals nearly dry

    A severe low tide in Italy's 'floating city' of Venice caused a big drop in water levels for its famous canals on Friday, leaving many of its gondolas and boats aground.

  • 12-foot shark tagged off SC mysteriously emerges almost 2,000 miles away, off Mexico

    Why did it go that far? Experts aren’t sure.

  • Recycling wind turbine blades is nearly impossible. Veolia North America thinks it can keep them out of landfills.

    Wind turbine blades are hard to recycle because they're huge and sturdy. Veolia North America, a waste management company, is turning them into fuel.

  • Furnace oil sees steep drop in price in unscheduled PUB adjustment

    Those who heat their homes with furnace oil will see a little more relief on their receipt on Friday. In an unscheduled price adjustment, the Public Utilities Board dropped the cost per litre by 16.42 cents. "The decreases in maximum prices for furnace oil heating fuel are the result of significant decreases in the benchmark prices for New York Harbour Jet which have been attributed, in part, to increased inventory levels for the product in the region," reads the PUB's news release. Furnace oil

  • Rough morning commute likely in Ontario as snow, ice move in

    Rain, ice and snow could complicate commute times across parts of southern Ontario through Friday.

  • 'Doomsday Glacier' is 'in trouble': New research finds deep fractures under ice shelf

    Antarctica's Thwaites glacier, nicknamed "Doomsday Glacier," isn't melting as fast as feared – but deep fractures in ice are taking the heaviest toll.

  • Antarctic sea ice melts to a new record low for the second year straight

    Unusually warm weather and ocean waters are taking their toll along the west coast of Antarctica.

  • What are those concrete pyramids near the Skyway Bridge? Here’s what FDOT says

    They’ll be installed this spring as part of a $6.4 million state project.

  • Toronto's Pearson Airport preparing for winter storm

    'It's a lot of careful watching of the forecast,' says Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Tori Gass, as Pearson Airport prepares for a coming winter storm. She advises travellers to check their flight's status before heading to the airport, and to put all essentials in carry-on luggage.

  • Colder-than-usual temperatures expected across B.C. next week: Environment Canada

    Most of British Columbia can expect colder-than-usual temperatures throughout the next week as a mass of cold air moves across the province. The unseasonably chilly air will begin moving into the northern half of the province on Monday and make its way south over the course of the week, Environment Canada said Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be 5-15 C below average and "to linger during the extended cold period," Environment Canada said in a statement. The cold is expected to intensify th

  • Alberta offers to work with Trudeau on carbon capture - with conditions

    (Reuters) -Canada's Alberta province on Thursday offered to collaborate with the federal government to spur carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) investments, but only if Ottawa secures Alberta's consent on climate policies that impact oil and gas. In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said those policies include a proposed oil and gas emissions cap, clean power regulations and legislation to help workers retrain for green energy jobs.

  • Pakistan’s Plans to Rebuild After the Floods Are Flawed. This 82-Year-Old is Trying to Fix Them

    Yasmeen Lari, an 82 year old architect, wants Pakistan to swap concrete for bamboo as it rebuilds from devastating floods.

  • 58 million Americans across 20 states on alert for severe weather

    At least 58 million Americans across 20 states are on alert for severe weather as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds and a threat for tornadoes from Colorado to Alabama through Thursday. A tornado watch was issued Thursday morning for parts of Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee, including Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Paducah, Kentucky. A new tornado watch was issued for parts of Mississippi, including Jackson, Meridian and Hattiesburg, which will remain in place until 5 p.m. local time.

  • Ohio train derailment: Rail firm pulls out of meeting with residents

    East Palestine residents are left without answers after train company cites security concerns.

  • N.B. now in line for federal carbon tax rebates as Higgs scraps provincial price

    New Brunswickers are joining Canada's carbon-tax rebate club. Residents of the province will begin receiving federal rebate cheques later this year after the federal government's carbon pricing system kicks in on July 1. Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday he will scrap his own provincially designed price on carbon effective on Canada Day, triggering the implementation of Ottawa's so-called backstop plan. That means quarterly federal rebate cheques adding up to more than $900 per year for a

  • Canada unveils sustainable jobs plan to prepare workers for future green economy

    (Reuters) -Canada on Friday released a long-awaited sustainable jobs plan, laying out how the federal government plans to help train workers for roles in the coming clean energy economy as the world aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The plan, to be followed by legislation later this year, includes steps such as setting up a sustainable jobs secretariat to coordinate government policies and a partnership council to promote consultation with provinces, labour unions and others. Canada said it is also planning to improve labour market data collection and advance funding for skills development, although the document did not outline any new government spending.

  • Storm Otto: Where in the UK will be worst hit by 75mph winds

    Strong gusts and downpours are set to hit parts of the country as Storm Otto approaches.

  • Alberta premier says Ottawa's 'intentions have not changed' as feds release sustainable jobs plan

    The federal government released its long-awaited sustainable jobs plan Friday, but the plan failed to ease Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's worries about the consequences for oil and gas workers. The new report says that the clean energy economy will create so many jobs there won't be enough workers to fill them. The document outlines the interim plan for 2023 to 2025, with subsequent plans expected every five years after 2025. The plan includes a new government office to oversee the process, tr