This Bath Mat with 12,000+ Five-Star Ratings Feels ‘Luxurious’ — and It’s Just $8 at Amazon

“Stepping out of the shower onto this mat is like treating my feet to a cozy and pampering experience”

Amazon

If you’re in search of a simple and cost-effective refresh for your bathroom, consider snapping up the top-selling bath mat on Amazon while it’s on sale.

Right now, the Olanly Bath Mat is the most popular bath rug on the entire site, meaning droves of shoppers are adding the bathroom essential to their carts. And if you want to upgrade your bathroom, now’s a great time to pick up the bath mat as it’s currently on sale for as little as $8 thanks to a discount and on-site coupon.

The customer-favorite bath mat is made with plush microfiber that’s 1.8 inches high, meaning it’s absorbent and soft to the touch. Not only will it dry your feet off quickly, but the mat itself dries fast thanks to its material. It also has textured rubber backing to keep it in place — just be sure to set it on a dry surface.

Amazon

Buy It! Olanly Bath Mat in Gray, $7.62 with coupon (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Another convenient feature? The bath mat is machine washable, so it’s a breeze to clean. The brand suggests washing it separately in cold water with mild detergent (no bleach), and either tumble drying it on a low speed or hanging it to dry.

Available in nine sizes, the rug comes in 10 colors with a striped ombre design. With so many options — including warm neutrals and bright hues — there’s a color for every bathroom palette. Price varies by the size and color you opt for, but right now every 24-inch by 16-inch style has a coupon for 30 percent off in the product description. Thanks to a deal and the stackable coupon, the gray mat is marked down to just $8.

The mat has racked up more than 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it “super absorbent” and “very comfortable” in reviews. One shopper shared, “The first thing that caught my attention was the luxurious feel of the rug,” then also added: “It is crafted with high-quality, plush microfiber that feels incredibly soft underfoot.” They also wrote, “Stepping out of the shower onto this mat is like treating my feet to a cozy and pampering experience.”

Others rave that it “looks great,” with one writing, “I absolutely love the color and quality.” Another shared that they “got many compliments” on it.

Check out several more colors ahead, then pick up the best-selling Olanly Bath Mat at Amazon while it’s still marked down!

Amazon

Buy It! Olanly Bath Mat in Blue, $10.42 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Olanly Bath Mat in Black, $10.49 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

