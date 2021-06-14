Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale Starts TODAY With Up To 75% Off Your Favorite Scents

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, not that time of year, but the time of year where the Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale is underway. Beginning on June 14, you can enjoy up to 75% off select items both in-store and online.



As if the major percentages off don’t warrant a celebration enough, Bath & Body Works is sweetening the deal by bringing back some throwback scents, including Cucumber Melon! As for new scents, you can expect fizzy drink-inspired Cherry Limeade and Strawberry Soda Body Care, which includes Shower Gel, Fine Fragrance Mist, Ultra Shea Body Cream, and Super Smooth Body Lotion. The body care lineup also welcomes Pink Tie Dye and Cotton Candy Clouds.

We all love body care products, but we just might love candles more — especially when they’re Bath & Body Works. For summer, the brand has new Palm Tree & Paradise, Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake, and Sunshine & Daydreams scents. To bring the nostalgic vibes, snag the Cereal & Cartoons candle and embrace the salty-sweet combination with the Salted Pretzel Milkshake. But that’s not all! You can expect to find more than 10 fan-favorite candles making an epic return just for the Semi-Annual Sale.

Photo credit: Bath & Body Works

Although we’re sure you’ll want to stock up on the deals as soon as possible, you won’t miss out by waiting a bit. New markdowns will be unveiled each week, so if your favorite scent isn’t on sale yet, that doesn’t mean it won’t be.

Prepare to have a full shopping cart — whether physically or virtually — because the Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale just has a way of doing that to all of us.

