Bath & Body Works' (NYSE:BBWI) Dividend Will Be $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 1st of September. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.1%, which is around the industry average.

Bath & Body Works' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Bath & Body Works was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 36.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $5.00 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.80. This works out to a decline of approximately 84% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Unfortunately, Bath & Body Works' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Bath & Body Works (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

