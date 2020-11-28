Bath & Body Works Just Slashed Prices on Its Wildly Popular Candles — Get 40% Off Your Favorite Scents Until Tomorrow
Bath & Body Works
Just when you thought this weekend’s Black Friday deals couldn’t get any better, Bath & Body Works decided to slash prices on its wildly popular scented candles. With this early Cyber Monday deal, you can save $10 on any three-wick candle — but only for this weekend.
The markdowns include festive winter scents that will immediately put you in the holiday spirit. (Butter Rum Eggnog or Sweet Cranberry Pie, anyone?) Whether you’re into fresh and woodsy fragrances or sweet scents that smell like someone’s baking dessert, there are plenty of three-wick candles on sale that will have your home smelling delicious.
Bath & Body Works Early Cyber Monday Candle Deals
Sparkling Woods 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50)
Sweet Cranberry Pie 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50)
Under the Christmas Tree 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50)
Balsam & Firewood 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50)
Vanilla Birch 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50)
Butter Rum Eggnog 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50)
Vanilla Bean Marshmallow 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50)
Black Tie 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50)
Snowy Driftwood 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50)
Blue Winter Sky 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50)
Apple Garland 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50)
Merry Madeleine Cookie 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50)
The sale also includes never-before-seen scents that were just released this holiday season, like Snowy Driftwood, Under the Christmas Tree, and Merry Madeleine Cookie. There are even exclusive online-only candles that you won’t find in your local store, like Balsam & Firewood and Sparkling Woods. And with the generous 40-percent discount, you’re going to want to stock up before they go back to full price.
Made with a soy wax blend and natural essential oils, all of Bath & Body Works’ candles will burn for anywhere between 25 and 45 hours. For best results, don’t forget to trim the wick to one-quarter of an inch before lighting it each time.
If you want in on this early Cyber Monday deal, you’ll have to act fast. The Bath & Body Works candle sale ends November 29, so shop your favorites now while they’re still $10 off.
Bath & Body Works
Buy It! Balsam & Firewood 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50); bathandbodyworks.com
Bath & Body Works
Buy It! Sweet Cranberry Pie 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50; bathandbodyworks.com
Bath & Body Works
Buy It! Black Tie 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50); bathandbodyworks.com
Bath & Body Works
Buy It! Apple Garland 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50); bathandbodyworks.com
Bath & Body Works
Buy It! Snowy Driftwood 3-Wick Candle, $14.50 (orig. $24.50); bathandbodyworks.com