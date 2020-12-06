Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day sale, Target gift card sale end Sunday; candles already sold out at many stores

Two popular annual sales come to an end Sunday, but only one is available online.

It’s the last day of Target’s gift card sale and Bath & Body Works Candle Day sale, both longer this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The candle sale, which sold out in hours online Friday, continues Sunday in some stores. “Limited quantities available. Many stores sold out,” the retailer said in an email to shoppers with the subject “the Candle Day Event is wrapping up…”

Several disappointed shoppers criticized Bath & Body on social media for driving shoppers into stores during a pandemic and of difficulties placing online orders, some of which have been canceled.

During the pandemic, many retailers have extended sales to reduce crowds and to eliminate the need to rush into a store.

Target's annual gift card sale with 10% off store gift cards is two days this year in stores and online and ends Sunday. (Learn more about the Target sale here.) A free Target Circle account is needed.

During the sale, all three-wick candles are $9.95, which is nearly 60% off the regular price of $24.50. There’s a limit of 18 candles per person for this sale and the sale is "while supplies last."

"Bath and Body Works being “sold out” of candles online on #candleday is so on brand for 2020. All I feel is pain," Twitter user @rachelnicole955 tweeted.

Twitter user @mmadisonkate tweeted that it was "really disappointing to see that @bathanbody would direct traffic INTO their stores during a pandemic. This is BBW’s largest sale of the year & COVID cases continue to incline. If there was ever a time to generate more online sales - this was it.”

Ben Baby, an ESPN reporter who covers the Cincinnati Bengals, tweeted a photo of a long, socially distanced line outside of a store at 6:13 a.m. Friday and wrote "COVID-19 ain't getting in the way of #CandleDay."

A mask or face covering is required to shop Bath & Body Works and the company says it is "limiting the number of customers in-store and using floor markings to maintain a safe social distance."

