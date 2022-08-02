Batgirl shelved by Warner Bros. following poor test screenings: Report

It's a dark night for Batgirl.

The superhero movie, which was set to star In the Heights' Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, will not be released by Warner Bros. on HBO Max or theatrically, multiple outlets have reported.

According to the New York Post, test screenings were received so poorly that the studio decided to shelve the nearly completed film. Originally greenlit at $70 million, the budget for Batgirl had reportedly ballooned to near $90 million due in part to COVID delays and related shutdowns.

Batgirl

Leslie Grace/Instagram

In addition to Grace, the cast also included Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne, reprising his iconic role from Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and its sequel.

Batgirl wasn't the only film that got the ax on Tuesday; Warner Bros. also decided to shelve the $40 million animated film Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.

