Bates-Diop powers Ohio State in 91-69 rout of Maryland

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- For the first 10 minutes or so of Thursday's game, Ohio State looked as if it might have an emotional hangover from last weekend's monumental upset of then-No. 1 Michigan State. But then the 3-pointers started going in.

Ohio State (14-4, 5-0 Big Ten) battled back from a seven-point deficit, took a 24-22 lead with a Jae'Sean Tate dunk with 7:25 left in the first half and cruised to 91-69 rout of Maryland to remain unbeaten in the Big Ten.

''I thought they were way more physical and tougher than we were in the first 10 minutes, but our guys responded.'' Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said.

Keita Bates-Diop continued his torrid streak with 26 points for Ohio State, hitting 6 of 8 shots from beyond the arc. He had scored 27 against Iowa on Jan. 4, and followed with a 32-point performance against Michigan State on Sunday that earned him Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

C.J. Jackson scored 14, and Tate added 13. Bates-Diop also had eight rebounds. Tate and C.J. Jackson each had six assists, and Kam Williams had five.

''We've got a group of unselfish guys,'' Tate said. ''We were able to find shooters, and luckily today nobody could miss.''

Anthony Cekovsky at 7-foot-1 used his height advantage inside to lead the Terrapins with 18 points.

Maryland has suffered some misfortune, losing its two lead power forwards and a key reserve - accounting for about 19 points per game - to season-ending injuries in the past two weeks. Some of the remaining players were hit by illness.

''We don't have a lot of depth,'' Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. ''We're starting guys that should be bench guys, and we're playing guys that shouldn't be playing right now. But that's where we are, and we've got to get better.

''We're an absolute mess right now,'' he said.