Batcho has 28 as Louisiana Tech takes down UT Arlington 92-77

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Daniel Batcho had 28 points in Louisiana Tech's 92-77 victory against UT Arlington on Saturday night.

Batcho added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-0). Amaree Abram scored 23 points, going 8 of 14 (5 for 8 from 3-point range). William Jeffress Jr. shot 2 of 6 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds and five assists.

Troy Hupstead led the Mavericks (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and seven rebounds. Jaden Wells added 17 points and Raysean Seamster recorded 14 points.

Louisiana Tech took the lead with 10:21 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 51-37 at halftime, with Batcho racking up 20 points. Abram scored 20 points in the second half.

