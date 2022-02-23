Bat falcon spotted in the US for the first time in history

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·1 min read

A bat falcon, a species that lives in Mexico and Central America, was spotted in the USA for the first time in history.

The falcon was hanging around at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in South Texas, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

"Everyone that can catch a glimpse is looking at this bat falcon right now. This is the first recorded time that a bat falcon has ever been seen in the U.S.!" the post said.

Bat falcons hunt bats at dusk but mainly eat small birds they catch in flight, according to EBird, an online database of bird observations. The birds can weigh 4.8 to 8.5 ounces.

Last month, the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge posted the bat falcon on its Facebook page and said it's a juvenile.

"Judging by the thickness of the tarsus and beak, it seems like a male," the post said.

Unlike most birds, bat falcons have a "tooth" on their bill to help them feed and cut the neck of their prey, according to Animalia.

Bat falcons are classified as Least Concern on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List with a population of 500,000 to nearly 5 million. Their populations are decreasing, probably because of habitat loss.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bat falcon spotted in Texas for the first time in US history

