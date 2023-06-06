Bastoni at the back with Martinez in attack – Inter Milan’s key players

Inter Milan stand in Manchester City’s way of the treble when they meet in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key players for the Italians.

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez has already won the World Cup this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Argentina’s World Cup winner has 30 goals in a staggering 67 games for club and country this season – 21 in 27 Serie A starts. A signing from Racing Club in 2018, Martinez has 79 goals in just 127 league starts for Inter. Two goals in the 2-1 Coppa Italia final win against Fiorentina last month underlined his ability for the big occasion.

Džeko becomes the second oldest player to score in the semi-finals (37 years, 54 days) ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/ZR1VcgR5YV — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 16, 2023

What price for the former City striker to deny them the treble? Dzeko scored the ‘other’ stoppage time goal in their famous 3-2 win over QPR to clinch the Premier League title in 2012. Dzeko netted the crucial opener in their semi-final first leg against AC Milan and bagged nine goals from 18 Serie A starts this term – along with five in Inter’s run to Saturday’s final.

Nicolo Barella

Dominate in the midfield 💫 Barella is the best midfielder in Serie A this season and soon in the #SerieA Team Of The Season 🔥#TOTS @EASPORTSFIFA @EA_FIFA_Italia pic.twitter.com/RhyulfsHZO — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) June 2, 2023

Part of the squad who lost the 2020 Europa League final to Sevilla, the midfielder has gone from strength to strength since joining from Cagliari in 2019. Barella is a relentless box-to-box player who won Serie A’s midfielder of the season award this term. He will be charged with breaking up City’s attacks and crucial in stopping the supply line to Erling Haaland.

Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni has been key to Inter (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Another player with over 50 appearances for Inter this season. A 2017 signing for £30million, Bastoni has become an integral part of the Inter and Italy defence, being part of the Euro 2020-winning squad. He has 44 ball recoveries in 11 matches with a passing accuracy over 86 per cent in the competition and will need to be at his best to stop Haaland.

In his first season at Inter after last summer’s move from Ajax, the goalkeeper has slowly established himself as number one. Samir Handanovic started the season in goal and Onana had to wait until October for his first league appearance. He has shared duties with Handanovic in the league and Coppa Italia during the run-in – as Inter finished third in Serie A – but will be expected to start on Saturday.