Bassitt goes 8 innings, Mets blank slumping Brewers 4-0

  New York Mets' Chris Bassitt pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    New York Mets' Chris Bassitt pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) and Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate with teammates after a 4-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) and Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate with teammates after a 4-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo watches his single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 4-0. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo watches his single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 4-0. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames leaves the field as New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith (62) celebrates with catcher Tomas Nido after a baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 4-0. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames leaves the field as New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith (62) celebrates with catcher Tomas Nido after a baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 4-0. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  New York Mets' Pete Alonso follows through on a RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    New York Mets' Pete Alonso follows through on a RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich catches a ball hit by New York Mets' Tomas Nido for an out during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich catches a ball hit by New York Mets' Tomas Nido for an out during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  The Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    The Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  Milwaukee Brewers' Adrian Houser pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Adrian Houser pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  New York Mets' Chris Bassitt pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers ,Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    New York Mets' Chris Bassitt pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers ,Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched eight sharp innings of three-hit ball, Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the New York Mets beat the struggling Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Bassitt (5-4), who entered with a 7.62 ERA in his last five starts, allowed just three singles and one walk with seven strikeouts. He got the Brewers to hit into double plays right after each of their hits, including in the sixth — when Milwaukee had runners at the corners before Willy Adames grounded into an inning-ending double play.

It was the third time Bassitt has thrown eight scoreless innings and the first since his lone shutout, a two-hitter for Oakland against the Los Angeles Angels on May 27, 2021.

Drew Smith worked a perfect ninth to complete the Mets’ 10th shutout of the season.

Milwaukee has dropped nine of 10, getting shut out four times during that span.

The Mets produced all the offense they’d need against Adrian Houser (3-7) in unusual fashion in the first. Brandon Nimmo led off with a double but stayed at second when Starling Marte beat out an infield single. Both runners moved up a base on Francisco Lindor’s groundout before Nimmo scored on Alonso’s single.

Jeff McNeil followed with a comebacker that glanced off the glove of Houser. Adames, the shortstop playing on the second base side in the shift, couldn’t adjust to the redirection and the ball skittered into right field as Marte scored. Alonso stayed at third as McNeil slid into second with a double.

Eduardo Escobar followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Mets extended the lead in the fifth, when Nimmo and Marte led off with singles before Nimmo scored on a one-out single by Alonso — his National League-leading 59th RBI.

Houser allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings for the Brewers, who fell to 2-10 this month.

NEW ADDITION

The Brewers, whose pitching staff has been wracked by injuries, claimed right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez off waivers from the Minnesota Twins.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said Gonzalez, who is expected to join the team Wednesday, could be utilized as a starter or long reliever. Brewers starters Brandon Woodruff (ankle, Raynaud’s syndrome) and Freddy Peralta (right shoulder) are on the injured list along with six relievers.

“With the number of pitchers, unfortunately, we’ve got on the injured list, it’s taxed our depth significantly and you get to the point where a healthy pitcher, experienced, can make an impact for you,” Counsell said.

Gonzalez is 9-23 with a 5.69 ERA in parts of six big league seasons dating back to 2015. He had a 7.71 ERA in two starts for the Twins, who designated him for assignment Saturday.

To make room for Gonzalez on the 40-man roster, the Brewers shifted Peralta to the 60-day injured list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Woodruff threw a bullpen. Woodruff, who is dealing with numbness in his three middle fingers due to Raynaud’s syndrome, only threw fastballs. Counsell said Woodruff appears to be making “small progress every day.” … INF Luis Urias returned to the lineup and went 0 for 3 after exiting Sunday’s game with a tight right hamstring. … 2B Kolten Wong (right calf), who hasn’t played since June 7, participated in pregame work with his teammates.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on his right scapula) threw a 30-pitch bullpen and is slated for an “up-and-down” bullpen session Friday. … RHP Max Scherzer (left oblique) threw in the outfield and is expected to throw a simulated game Thursday. … RHP Trevor May (right triceps inflammation) planned to throw Tuesday, continuing an every-other-day progression that began Friday. … RHP Colin Holderman (right shoulder impingement) is considered week-to-week after undergoing an MRI.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.48 ERA), the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in two starts this month.

Mets: LHP David Peterson (3-0, 3.00 ERA), who had his previous turn in the rotation skipped, hasn’t lasted more than 4 2/3 innings since May 23.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

