How bass-baritone singer Davóne Tines is rethinking America's anthem

Catherine Womack
·8 min read
Los Angeles, California August 15, 2022-Bass baritone Davone Tines at the Hollywood Bowl. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Bass-baritone Davone Tines at the Hollywood Bowl. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Davóne Tines has love on his mind. The night before our Zoom chat, the tall bass-baritone tells me that he went on a fantastic dinner date at a steakhouse in Vail, Colo., where he was performing at the 2022 Vail Dance Festival. “It was great, and I spent way too much money and ate a lot of wagyu beef,” he says with a content smile.

While in Vail, the 35-year-old creative also workshopped a new piece that meditates on the concept of love — more on that later — and finalized the lighting scheme and other details for tonight’s premiere of “Concerto No. 2: Anthem” at the Hollywood Bowl, a new work he devised and created in collaboration with poet Mahogany L. Browne, and composers Michael Schachter, Caroline Shaw and Tyshawn Sorey.

Apart from a handful of major world premieres and reprisals, Tines has spent less of his career singing conventional roles in opera houses and more energy creating musical works that double as deeply personal, thoroughly considered artistic statements.

A decade ago, Tines found himself wrestling with the reality of life as a Harvard-educated, Juilliard-trained, Black American vocalist performing for largely white audiences. As he considered his situation intellectually and emotionally, he worked through it musically. Over the course of several years — and working in conjunction with Schachter and director Zack Winokur — he developed a musical theater work based on Langston Hughes’ poem “The Black Clown” that premiered at the American Repertory Theatre in 2018 to acclaim. (Tines says the work is now “potentially slated for Broadway, we hope.”)

In 2021, Tines unveiled “Recital No. 1: Mass” at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles. Centered around a newly composed setting of the Latin Mass by Shaw and featuring music by Bach alongside traditional American spirituals, the recital was Tines’ way of deconstructing classical music’s historically strict performance practices.

Tines’ approach avoids a total demolition of form and instead utilizes and reinterprets established classical music structures. He followed “Recital No. 1: Mass” with “Concerto No. 1: Sermon,” a vocal interpretation of an orchestral form that traditionally juxtaposes a violin, piano, or other instrumental soloist with the bravado of a full orchestra. “Concerto No. 1: Sermon” maintained the concerto’s conventional structure — three movements contrasting soloist and orchestra — while exploring more contemporary thematic and vocal realms.

As the work’s soloist, Tines’ lent his potent, memorable voice to a meditation on social justice. He also co-created “Vigil,” a newly-composed portion of the concerto dedicated to the memory of Breonna Taylor. As he explained in a promotional video: “I wanted to share with an audience what it might mean to be a marginalized identity wanting to be able to move in a way or exist in a way in spite of marginalization.”

This week, Tines is unveiling his new work “Concerto No. 2: Anthem,” the result of a Los Angeles Philharmonic commission. The orchestra asked Tines to create something for their Thursday “American Stories” concert at the Hollywood Bowl, which Joseph Young will conduct. Tines says that when he met with Young to discuss the performance, they asked themselves, “What will two Black men, standing in front of this orchestra [with] this large platform and huge venue, choose to say?”

It seemed like the perfect opportunity to “perform a magic trick,” Tines says. Why not “turn the Star-Spangled Banner into ‘Lift Ev’ry Voice?’”

Lift Ev’ry Voice,” a hymn written and composed by brothers James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson, is known as “The Black National Anthem.” Its lyrics don’t involve bombs bursting in air or references to war and enslavement. Instead, it calls upon the collective, asking every voice to come together and sing joyfully about liberty.

Tines says that the current U.S. national anthem “outlines very colonialistic ideals.” While the first, familiar verse echoes “the idea of sovereignty through war and conquering,” he says, things get darker in subsequent stanzas that include imagery of trampling your enemies and instilling fear in enslaved people.

“These are not the foundations I think our country should stand on,” Tines says.

Close-up of a man to the side of the Hollywood Bowl stage.
Bass-baritone Davone Tines off-stage at the Hollywood Bowl. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

When Tines has ideas for musical arrangements or new pieces, he scribbles them down on paper or types them up in a word doc, not unlike a storyboard. These notes then act as a point of inspiration and a map for the composers he collaborates with.

For “Concerto No. 2: Anthem,” Tines asked Schacter to create an arrangement of the first verse of “The Star-Spangled Banner” that would lean into the Hollywood Bowl’s grandeur. Give me “Super Bowl, Disney World, MGM Musical, Whitney Houston,” he said. For verses two and three, he specifically wanted the mood to shift. His notes for these verses read, “Eerie, blood-soaked battlefield” and “grotesque.”

Tines doesn’t consider himself an activist. He doesn’t create a recital or concerto with an agenda. His art is more process-driven, a working out of feelings and ideas through music, text, artistic collaboration, and performance. If he considers a question artistically, he is also considering it personally: What does it mean to be a Black performer in white spaces? What does it mean to be a Black American? What does it mean to be American?

For Tines, being an American means being the descendant of enslaved ancestors. It means being the grandson of a retired naval officer who also served as the local church choir pianist. It means growing up in Fauquier County, Va., a picturesque, mostly white community southwest of Washington, D.C. Tines describes it as “a really complicated place that exists in the remnants of the Civil War, a place where contradictions are wrapped in the beauty of its landscape.”

Those deeply Southern, deeply American contradictions were apparent throughout Tines’ early years. He describes life in Fauquier County as “like growing up in a Ralph Lauren ad” and recalls singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before weekend polo matches in high school. A talented young violinist, he played in youth orchestras with all-white or mostly-white peers. “I can honestly say that outside of my family and church community, I had one Black friend,” he says about his childhood and high school days.

Attending services at Providence Baptist Church in Orlean, Va., with his grandparents, who raised him, connected him with his local Black community and influenced him musically. Church choir practices at Providence Baptist Church, which went on for hours, were “a labor of love,” he says. As a young boy he was often bored and “rolled around on the floor wondering when it would be over.” But he also became obsessed with triads, or chords — the combination of three notes sounding simultaneously that forms the basis of Western harmony — as he internalized gospel rhythms and watched his elders experience ecstatic, music-driven worship experiences.

Tines’ musical ideas reflect his life experiences, combining the classical forms and timbres he fell in love with as a young violinist and studied in-depth at Juilliard with the gospel traditions pivotal to his upbringing. His artistic work has also consistently grappled with race and identity. “Concerto No. 2: Anthem,” continues that thematic path, but for his next project — a recital focused on the theme of love — he’d like to step away from the heaviness of America’s racial wounds and wrought politics.

“I’ve done a lot of work dealing with race and identity,” Tines says. “You reach a saturation point, maybe even a certain point of exhaustion.”

Perhaps that’s why “Lift Ev’ry Voice” means so much to him right now. Unlike the current U.S. national anthem, which he says glorifies a bloody past, the “Black National Anthem” is inherently positive and forward-looking.

“The majority of the [American] population can exist in a way that romanticizes the past,” Tines says. “But I think [Black people] have to be future-leaning because that’s the only way we can move toward a place where we actually feel welcome. ‘Lift Ev’ry Voice’ is perhaps a better choice [for a national anthem] because it is about collective unity. Liberty, freedom — that’s what harmony is.”

The forthcoming work is reflective of how Tines is focused on pursuing harmony and love in his personal life. “I’m really happy at this point in my artistic life to start on a journey of pursuing something a bit more personal, but also potentially universal,” he says, adding that he’s been reading about love in the works of C.S. Lewis and bell hooks.

And that wonderful date he went on in Vail? It was a solo affair.

“Right now I’m having a really nice time dating myself,” Tines says. “I’m quite excited about exploring what self-love actually is so that I can share that with others.”

This Thursday night, as he steps on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in a custom white dinner jacket commissioned from Black tailor Brandon Murphy of B|M|C, look for sparks of Tines’ next project while considering his proposal: a new, more inclusive, more joyful, more loving anthem for America’s future.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Flames sign Kadri to 7-year, $49-million deal, trade Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up