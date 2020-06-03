Baskin-Robbins Has a New Flavor That Swirls Cake Batter and Buttercream Ice Creams Together

Photo credit: Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins knows how to keep our taste buds on their toes! It’s always fun to see what delicious variety is revealed for its Flavor of the Month, and June 2020’s is colorful and worthy of its own celebration.

Say hello to Surprise Party! The colorful treat doesn’t just look pretty — it also has flavors that will make you want to order a large. The pink and blue ice cream is cake batter-flavored, and it’s swirled with yellow buttercream-flavored ice cream. Think of it like your favorite birthday cake with icing has been transformed into a frozen treat.

Keep in mind that you’ll only be able to order this flavor until the end of June, so don’t be surprised when a new one is switched into its place come July. Baskin-Robbins has a countdown on its website, so you know exactly how many days are left until a new Flavor of the Month is introduced. The first day of the month always feels like a fresh start, and now we’re thinking of making it a tradition to head out for ice cream on that day.

Baskin-Robbins has Icing on the Cake and German Chocolate Cake flavors already on its menu, so this is one brand that knows how to get that scrumptious cake flavor into an ice cream.

