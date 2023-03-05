Baskin-Robbins debuts chicken and waffles ice cream flavor. Here's how to get a deal.

Baskin-Robbins is serving a scoop of a brunch favorite with its new ice cream flavor inspired by chicken and waffles.

The brand's flavor of the month, called Chick’n & Waffles, features buttermilk waffle-flavored ice cream with bits that mimic the taste of fried chicken and waffles and swirls of bourbon maple syrup. (The ice cream doesn't have any real chicken.)

"At Baskin-Robbins, we pride ourselves on bringing innovative flavors to market, which is why when we saw the growing popularity of Chicken & Waffles on menus, we knew we had to create a bold flavor that would change the way our guests enjoy Chick’n & Waffles," Hannah Suits, director of brand marketing for Baskin-Robbins, said in a press release.

The sweet and savory frozen dessert is available now.

Biscuits with the Boss: Jeni's drops new ice cream flavor inspired by 'Ted Lasso'

KFC's Double Down: The sandwich with no buns, just chicken filets, returns this month

Baskin-Robbins bottomless brunch

To honor the new flavor, Baskin-Robbins will host its first bottomless brunch in New York City.

On Tuesday , guests can get free unlimited scoops of Chick’n & Waffles between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Baskin-Robbins location at 1225 1st Ave. in Manhattan. They can also snag a limited-edition scoop cup.

Guests will need a wristband to enjoy their scoops, and the offer will be available until supplies of scoop cups and Chick’n & Waffles ice cream last.

Ice cream deal

Baskin-Robbins will bring back Celebrate 31 on March 31, offering 31% off all scoops all day nationwide. The offer excludes waffle cones, toppings and sundaes.

The ice cream brand is also bringing in the spring with its new Get Egg-cited Cake, which will be available from March 26 through April 9.

What can you get for free on your birthday?: Score freebie items from your favorite stores

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baskin-Robbins releases ice cream flavor mimicking chicken and waffles