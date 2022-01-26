Basketballer Left ‘STUNNED’ After Racist Taunts Fly at California High School Game

Zoe Richards
·4 min read
via Instagram
via Instagram

A high school basketballer’s mom has demanded action after a student in the stands was recorded hurling racist comments at her son during a recent game.

Sabrina Little-Brown shared the video on Instagram on Tuesday, describing how her son, Makai, was taken aback after he heard the comments while rewatching footage from a Friday night game “as he always does,” on Saturday morning before practice.

In the video, a person can be heard saying, “Where is his slave owner?,” “Who let him out of his chains?,” “Chain him up,” and “He’s a monkey” as her son shoots free-throws.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabrina Little-Brown (@brekai12)

“He came into my room STUNNED,” Little-Brown wrote of her son who plays for Portola High School. “What he heard directed 100% to him is contained in this video, but these disgusting, racist insults continued throughout the entire game footage. Needless to say, our family is up in arms.”

When reached by The Daily Beast on Wednesday, Laguna Hills High School athletic director Scott Wilford said administrators “have been investigating it all weekend and are still working on it.”

Saddleback Valley Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Crystal Turner confirmed in a statement to parents, obtained by The Daily Beast, that the incident occurred at Laguna Hills High School during the Friday night game against Portola High, which is part of another local school district.

According to Turner, school officials determined that the “inappropriate and inflammatory racist comments” came from a Laguna Hills student after reviewing game footage and interviewing spectators.

“The language and connotations expressed by the words used do not represent the culture, attitudes, or feelings of the students and staff of LHHS, nor those of Saddleback Valley Unified School District,” she wrote, adding that the school is “taking action.”

“The student has been counseled, and immediate, appropriate consequences and discipline have taken place,” she wrote. “Although apologies are necessary, they do not suffice. The words used by this student will never be acceptable.”

Turner said that administrators also attended practice to talk about the seriousness of what happened with players and coaches. “Appropriate personnel actions, while required to remain confidential, have taken place,” she added.

Little-Brown didn’t immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Wednesday but in her post she alluded to broader challenges, saying she believed Laguna Hills Boys Basketball “fosters a culture of aggression, unsportsmanlike conduct and RACISM!”

She also claimed Laguna Hills head coach David Yates had subjected her son to “verbal abuse” and “aggressive behavior,” and that her husband confronted him about it.

“As a result of this verbal abuse my normally calm and level headed husband yelled at the coach to tell him not to address our son,” she wrote.

According to Little-Brown, an assistant coach responded, telling her husband to “meet him outside in the parking lot after the game.”

Her husband was escorted out of the game after responding to the assistant coach’s comments, she said.

Yates joined Laguna Hills High School as head boys varsity coach after the 2017 season, according to a biography for coaching staff posted on the Laguna Hills website. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast but he told the Orange County Register that Little-Brown’s retelling of the encounter was inaccurate.

“There is much more regarding the entire incident that I am not permitted to share,” he said.

Wilford declined to comment on details from the incident that involved Yates, noting that he wasn’t at the game.

Parents Fume Over Handling of Vile ‘White Power’ Video With School Board Prez’s Kid

Meanwhile, Makai’s dad Terrell Brown told KABC that what happened to his son seemed to reflect more broadly on Laguna Hills High School.

“It’s deeper than just what that child was saying,” he told the outlet. “Their culture just seems to be broken to where it’s just not an environment that feels safe, at least safe for us.”

His wife and other Portola High School parents addressed their concerns to city leaders during an Irvine City Council meeting on Tuesday night, KABC reported.

“This isn’t the end. This is just the beginning of the work that’s ahead of us and for Laguna Hills High School, of the city of Laguna Hills, Saddleback Unified, fix yourself,” Irvine Mayor Farrah N. Kahn reportedly said at the meeting.

Addressing the racist comments directed at Little-Brown’s son, Yates told the Register: “Of course they’re disgusting. They don’t represent the school, the district or our basketball program.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian hockey phenom Sarah Fillier poised for breakout at Beijing Olympic

    CALGARY — The first time Sarah Fillier played for Canada's women's hockey team, she found herself looking across a hotel room at her heroine. A rapt, nine-year-old Fillier watched on television as Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice for Canada in Vancouver en route to Olympic women's hockey gold in 2010. A teenage Fillier saw Poulin produce the late equalizer and overtime winner to repeat in Sochi, Russia, four years later. "Seeing her just dominate was always really inspiring," Fillier said. Those

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Terry scores team-leading 23rd goal, Ducks beat Bruins 5-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik H

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign five-time all-star kicker Rene Paredes

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed five-time CFL all-star kicker Rene Paredes. Paredes was set to become a free agent next month, but instead is returning to the team he has spent 10 seasons and won two Grey Cups with. “Rene has consistently proven himself to be one of the most dependable kickers in the CFL and we’re pleased to have him back for another season,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a press release. Paderes had a league-leading 155 points ov

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • No instant testing for toxic ski waxes at the Olympics

    The on-again, off-again ban on high-end but toxic waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is on in some places — but not the World Cup circuit or 2022 Beijing Olympics. “It was supposed to be in effect this season,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard cross county director Chris Grover. “But unfortunately, the technology that would give us on-the-spot testing at the beginning of races to make sure that people didn’t have fluorocarbons on their skis, the testing just hasn’t worked s

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Hockey Hall of Famer and Islanders great Clark Gillies dead at 67

    Clark Gillies won four straight Stanley Cups with the Islanders and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002.

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Maple Leafs make sweeping changes with practice lines

    Sheldon Keefe is spreading his top-end talent across the roster.

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.