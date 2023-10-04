Basketball recruit Zvonimir Ivišić has been admitted to the University of Kentucky

International basketball recruit Zvonimir Ivišić has been accepted as a student at the University of Kentucky.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton told the Herald-Leader on Wednesday morning that Ivišić has been admitted to the university as a student. There was no immediate word on a timetable for his arrival in Lexington, though he is expected to join the Wildcats’ basketball team soon.

Ivišić — a 7-foot-2 center from Croatia — was a late addition to the Cats’ 2023-24 roster, committing to Kentucky on Aug. 1 amid major frontcourt questions for UK’s upcoming season. Fellow freshman Aaron Bradshaw and sophomore big man Ugonna Onyenso both suffered foot injuries this offseason and had medical procedures in June and July, respectively, that raised concerns that one or both might not be ready for the start of the season.

As a result of those injuries, West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell — a 6-9 power forward who’s expected to play away from the basket — was forced into action as the team’s primary center during the Cats’ exhibition trip to Canada in July.

Ivišić’s commitment came a couple of weeks after Onyenso’s injury, and the European recruit has been billed as a high-upside prospect who should be able to have an immediate impact at the college level. Listed at 7-2 and 220 pounds, Ivišić is more of a finesse big man offensively, with the ability to face the basket and shooting range that extends to the perimeter. He’s viewed as a player with immense potential as a shot-blocker, though he currently lacks the strength to battle with bigger players around the basket and has had trouble defending opponents outside of the paint.

Still, for a program with no confirmed healthy centers at this stage in the preseason, Ivišić was a welcome and needed addition to bolster the Wildcats’ frontcourt. He turned 20 years old last month.

Zvonimir Ivisic committed to the Kentucky men’s basketball team in August for this coming season. Ivisic was listed on his 2023 NBA Draft profile page as being 7-foot-2 and 220 pounds.

Ivišić’s status has been the subject of rampant rumor and speculation in recent weeks.

He was originally expected to be in Lexington by late August, but his admissions process as an international student hit unexpected snags. Following reports from UK fan sites that Ivišić’s admission into the university was being held up solely by the school’s admissions office — as well as widespread criticism from Kentucky basketball fans on social media — the university released a statement on the matter Sept. 5.

“Unfortunately, misinformation is being perpetuated regarding the admission status of someone wishing to attend the University of Kentucky,” said the statement from Blanton. “The truth is members of our university — from our athletics department to our administration and all other units — are working together efficiently and in a manner that is consistent with the institution’s admissions standards. These are often complex issues, with multiple aspects to them, and they require many people, working to do the right thing for an individual wishing to attend the university. That is what we are doing. Spreading unfounded rumors helps no one.”

Fall classes at UK began Aug. 21, though there have been efforts to get Ivišić properly enrolled for the semester, which would make him eligible to play for the Wildcats during the first half of the season.

Blanton detailed the late enrollment process to the Herald-Leader last month, explaining the option that a student could arrive at UK during the middle of the semester — as Ivišić will now be doing — and enroll in “part of term” classes for the fall. That option is doable up until mid-October, which should give Kentucky’s newest basketball recruit enough time to get on campus and in classes. Blanton confirmed to the Herald-Leader on Wednesday morning that it was indeed not too late for Ivišić to follow that “part of term” pathway and enroll in fall classes.

While Ivišić is viewed as a possible NBA Draft pick in 2024, it’s his long-term upside — and not any immediate pro-caliber expectations for the 2023-24 season — that has enamored scouts.

He averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocked shots in 19.4 minutes per game for Croatia in the FIBA U20 European Championship this summer, and he most recently played professionally for SC Derby, a team based in Montenegro.

The expectation when he committed to Kentucky was that he would be granted amateur status by the NCAA, allowing him to play college basketball this season, though an NCAA representative could not confirm that Ivišić has indeed been cleared to play when contacted by the Herald-Leader a few weeks ago. It’s possible that his NCAA status could continue to be a question mark well into the preseason.

UK announced in August that Ivišić would wear No. 44 for the Wildcats this season.

As of now, he’s the only fully healthy Wildcats center on the roster.

Bradshaw injured his foot in late March and underwent a procedure in June. Onyenso suffered a foot injury during Kentucky’s trip to Canada in July and underwent a procedure a few days later.

The timelines for recovery offered by UK coach John Calipari this summer have been somewhat vague, though he said in June that he did not expect Bradshaw to miss any of the regular season, and his initial comments on Onyenso’s injury indicated that he, too, would be back in time for the 2023-24 campaign.

UK basketball officially announced the addition of Ivišić on Aug. 14, nearly two weeks after his public commitment. Calipari commented on the newest Wildcat for the first time as part of that formal announcement.

“Big Z is a dynamic and modern big who has guard-like skills but can make a major impact around the rim,” Calipari said. “Defensively he is an elite shot blocker who moves well for being 7-foot-2 and can impact the game from the outside-in because of his ability to make threes. As excited as he is to play for us, I’m just as excited to have the opportunity to coach him. We can’t wait to get him to campus to get integrated with our team and our culture.”

Ivišić’s arrival will put the Wildcats’ roster at 12 scholarship players — nine of them newcomers, with eight freshmen — plus four returning walk-ons for the upcoming season.

Kentucky’s season opener is scheduled for Nov. 6 against New Mexico State in Lexington.

