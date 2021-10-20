Basketball recruit Ernest Udeh Jr. will pick Kansas or UCLA on Wednesday: How to watch

Ernest Udeh Jr., a 6-foot-10, 230-pound senior center from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida, will orally commit to play college basketball at Kansas or UCLA in a livestream announcement at 6 p.m. Central time Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ.

Udeh — he visited Kansas on Oct. 8-10 and UCLA on Oct. 1-3 — recently eliminated Baylor, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan, Alabama, Miami, and Georgia Tech from his list of schools.

Of KU, he told on3.com: “They’ve had a lot of success with their bigs. That has a lot of value to me considering I want to get to the next level. Their whole coaching staff is a bunch of genuine guys.”

Of UCLA, he said: “If I go there, I’d be able to make an impact right away. We recently had a Zoom the other day, and they walked me through how I’d fit in. I feel really good about them.”

Udeh is the No. 27-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by 247sports.com, No. 29 by Rivals.com and No. 38 by ESPN.com.

Udeh is one of three big men in the Class of 2022 being recruited by KU. The others: Yohan Traore, 6-11, 227, senior from Dream City Christian High School in Glendale, Arizona and Adem Bona, 6-10, 210 senior from Prolific Prep in Napa, California. Traore is ranked No. 4 nationally by Rivals.com. No. 9 by 247sports.com and No. 29 by ESPN.com. Bona is ranked No,. 10 nationally by 247sports.com, No. 17 by ESPN.com and No. 33 by Rivals.com. Traore has said he may wait until the spring to select a school. Various recruiting analysts believe Bona is favoring Kentucky.

KU has received commitments from three high school seniors in the recruiting Class of 2022.

They are: Gradey Dick, a 6-7, 195-pound forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, who is ranked No. 25 nationally by ESPN.com, No. 35 by 247sports.com and No. 37 by Rivals.com; Zuby Ejiofor, a 6-8, 215-pound power forward from Garland (Texas) High School, ranked No, 41 nationally by 247sports.com, No. 47 by Rivals.com and No. 77 by ESPN.com and MJ Rice, a 6-5 combo guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, who is ranked No. 20 nationally by ESPN.com, No, 23 by Rivals.com and No. 25 by 247sports.com.

The early signing period will run from Nov. 10-17.

Mitchell completes campus visits

Mark Mitchell, a 6-8, 210-pound senior small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, visited Duke last weekend, thus has completed campus visits to finalists Duke, Kansas, Missouri and UCLA.

The former Bishop Miege standout is ranked No. 11 nationally by Rivals.com and 247sports.com and No. 30 by ESPN.com.

He told Zagsblog.com he will announce his college choice in early to mid-December.

“I just want to see how things play out to start the season,” Mitchell told Zagsblog.com. “See what I’m getting myself into, see a couple things and factors.”

Of his KU visit, Mitchell told Zagsblog.com: “I’ve been up there before for Late Night, but it was a little different this time going on an official visit (for the 2021 Late Night on Oct. 1). It was great seeing the atmosphere and the Kansas fans. Experiencing campus with an event like that happening ... It was really cool.”

Of his visit to MU, he said: “It was good. They had Homecoming that weekend. I got to see them practice and see Cuonzo (Martin) live in action. It was great. The coaching staff is like family to me, so it was just great.”

Chandler Jackson to visit FSU

Chandler Jackson, a 6-4, 200-pound senior point guard from Memphis’ Christian Brothers High School in Tennessee, who visited KU for its Oct. 1 Late Night in the Phog, will visit Florida State this weekend, he told Zagsblog.com.

Jackson — he is ranked No. 56 in the Class of 2022 by ESPN.com and 247sports.com and No. 90 by Rivals.com — said he hopes to announce his college choice before Nov. 16.

He has a list of KU, Missouri, Memphis, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Florida State, Mississippi, South Carolina State, Texas and Vanderbilt.

Miller to announce college choice on Nov. 1

Brandon Miller, a 6-8, 190-pound senior small forward from Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tennessee, who visited Kansas last weekend, will announce his college choice on Nov. 1, according to on3.com.

He is considering KU, Alabama and Tennessee State, as well as Australia’s pro league and the NBA G League.

Miller is ranked No. 12 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, No. 13 by ESPN.com and No. 16 by 247sports.com.

He has been on two official visits to Alabama. His dad was a football player for the Crimson Tide.