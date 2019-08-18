High school basketball jersey believed to be worn by President Obama auctioned off for $120,000

How much are President Barack Obama’s old clothes worth? Six figures, apparently.

A Punahou School basketball jersey believed to be worn by the 44th president of the United States sold at Heritage Auctions in Dallas for $120,000 on Saturday. The winning bidder did not wish to be identified, and a portion of the winning bid will reportedly go to the prep school.

The No. 23 jersey was discovered by Seattle resident Peter Noble, who was three years younger than Obama at Punahou. He said he kept the jersey because he also wore it in high school and didn't realize that they shared the number until Obama became president.

The jersey sold at the auction alongside a 1979 Punahou yearbook, which shows Obama in a No. 23 jersey that is styled the exact same way. While there’s no DNA evidence to ensure it was worn by Obama — it was washed many times, after all — Heritage considers it his since “every detail” is a match.

Punahou No. 23 jerseys have been popular in the past, as some companies have re-printed updated versions of them with Obama’s name on the back. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett donned one such jersey before the team’s Week 16 win over the New York Giants.

Today’s jersey for @JBrissett12: Barack Obama’s high school hoops uniform pic.twitter.com/p7n1F0oJ7K — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 23, 2018

Obama’s interest in basketball is well-documented, as he enjoyed playing while president with his special assistant Reggie Love. Since becoming a private citizen, he has also partnered with the NBA to form the Basketball Africa League and has been involved with the Giants of Africa youth basketball program.

A high school basketball jersey believed to be worn by President Barack Obama was auctioned off for $120,000 on Saturday. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

