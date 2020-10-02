Basket cases: Subway and other high street sandwiches reviewed

The news this week that Subway bread is so sugary, according to the Irish supreme court, that it cannot, for tax purposes, be classed as bread, has left Subway customers reeling. Just kidding. The Subway empire was built on the teenage boy. Hence its strong showing on Youtube and remarkable array of sauce. Teenage boys don’t care about sugar content or, for that matter, VAT. Yet is this added sugar so unusual, or is it simply the way of the high street? And can you really taste the difference between bread and unbread? I went to sample some to find out.

Subway

Turkey Ham and Cheese Sub 6 inch with cucumber, jalapeño, lettuce, red onion and chipotle southwest dressing, £3.49

You always have to make a call in Subway between a sandwich that is slightly too small (six inches) and one that is magnificently too big (one foot). As the aficionado will know, part of its appeal is the intricacy of its choices: you can have one of nine breads, all the garnish you can imagine, any or all of seven sauces.



The wholemeal options are considered the more nutritious, but – spoiler alert – they’re all disgusting. I had the Italian bread, which has an unaccountable dusting of something like semolina or cornmeal, which gives it a gritty spin, like a mouthful of sand. The bread is like Vichy: no resistance, morally questionable.



Another distinctive Subway tactic is that the sandwiches are mainly toasted on the interior, so the outside is like an untoasted sandwich and the cheese is still melted; it’s an innovation for the company rather than the customer, I would venture, since who knows what would happen to this bread of nothingness, this incredibly soft substance if you applied too much heat to it?



Both the cheese and the meat taste as completely neutral as you can imagine, which is why everyone who goes in there puts jalapeño on everything. I love the dressing, though.













Calories: 385

Carbohydrates: 40g

Of which sugars: 6.2g

Verdict: Definitely more cake than bread, 4/10







Upper Crust

Ham and Cheese Baguette, £4.99

This is the Tie Rack of the sandwich world – definitively 80s (the first store opened in Waterloo in 1986), largely superseded by modernity and flat refusing to give in. The sandwiches never taste as good at home as they do on the station concourse; nobody knows why. The baguette is pretty narrow, and created a stir six years ago when they were reduced from 10 inches to 9, but it’s still larger than the Subway offering, so bear that in mind for the nutritional comparison.



The bread sags its way into your mouth, neither crunchy nor fluffy, not especially sweet but not exactly savoury either. The filling is extremely plain: butter, ham, cheese, nothing else.



You know when you’re a kid and your mum gets annoyed with you picking bits out of your packed lunch, so for two years straight she gives you exactly the same sandwich with absolutely no variation? It tastes a bit like that.









Calories: 488

Carbohydrates: 52g

Of which sugar: 0g

Verdict: Inhabits the space between cake and bread, 6/10







Pret a Manger

View photos Ham and Greve baguette: ‘The bread actually tastes like bread.’

