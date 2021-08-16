A Basket Bag Is The Only Accessory You Need This Summer – Here Are 16 Of Our Favourites

The girl with the basket bag knows how to master summer dressing. She’s a modern Jane Birkin, standing in the supermarket queue with an air of French girl nonchalance; she adds a vintage touch to her weekend brunch look or elevates her denim cutoffs and bikini. That’s the thing about basket bags – they’re charming without being too-try hard, imbuing even the most basic outfits with a whimsical playfulness. And they're the perfect summer accompaniment, taking you effortlessly from picnic to beach, farmers' market to dinner date.



This season, plenty of designers went back to basics, opting for Birkin-esque buckets (Etro, Giorgio Armani) or oversized holdalls (JW Anderson, Ottolinger, Giambattista Valli). But there’s a veritable feast of basket bags out there, from mini clutches to kitschy, statement shapes adorned with tassels and metal hardware, in delicate wicker or chunky, exaggerated weaving. There’s no need to splurge on a designer label either – as a style staple, you’ll find basket bags scattered across the high street. Our favourites are at H&M, Zara and Mango.



With rumours of a heatwave on the way – and just in time for all your late-summer afternoon drinks and trips to the coast – we’ve rounded up our favourite basket bags on the market right now.

We know, this KHOEO bag isn’t a traditional basket bag but we couldn’t resist it as an elegant addition to our summer wardrobes. It's all delicate braiding, linen top handles, bow detailing and flashes of gold hardware.



KHOEO Medium Paloma Bag, $, available at KHOEO

This basket bag means business. It's big enough to cart groceries home, seaside essentials to the beach or picnic snacks to the park but far more stylish than your old bag for life or threadbare tote.





H&M Straw Shopper, $, available at H&M

Loewe’s basket bags have become iconic – surely Instagram’s unofficial favourite summer accessory. Wear with a sundress, leather sandals and cat-eye sunglasses for an effortless day-to-dinner-to-drinks outfit.



Loewe Open Raffia Basket Bag, $, available at Selfridges

Thanks to its cool, half-moon shape and leather details, this Mango basket bag will easily translate to your next season wardrobe. Just wear with deeper, autumnal tones: mustard yellows, berry reds and forest greens.



Mango Jute Cross-Body Bag, $, available at Mango

If you don’t want to shell out £300 on Loewe’s basket bag, this Zara design is a great dupe, complete with fluted shape and leather detailing.



Zara Jute Tote Bag, $, available at Zara

Basket bags aren’t just big, daytime holdalls. This woven rattan clutch by Serpui is the perfect summer holiday accompaniment, made to be worn to dinner al fresco and golden hour drinks.



SERPUI Woven Clutch, $, available at Farfetch

Fan of top handle bags? This is the one for you. We imagine this would make a sweet addition to a wedding guest outfit, especially for outdoor or garden celebrations.



Free People Magnolia Basket Clutch, $, available at Nordstom

Taking the basket bag trend into the cooler months, this black macrame design works equally well with summer sandals, sneakers and leather boots.



Little Liffner Macrame Mini Bag, $, available at Little Liffner

The extra chunky chain on this JW Anderson design toughens up the whimsical nature of the basket bag. Great for those who want a bit of edge to their summer style.



JW Anderson Small Chain Lid Basket Bag, $, available at Farfetch

A playful pop of colour to brighten up any dull day.



AAKS Tia Basket Bag, $, available at Fy!

Staud takes the classic style and refreshes it with a sculptural moon shape.



Staud Rattan Moon Bag, $, available at Staud

A basket backpack? Throw it in your suitcase for hands-free exploring on holiday.





SVNX Black Straw Draw String Bag, $, available at ASOS

Wear with your favourite white sundress and sandals. Grab a cold drink and you're summer party ready.



Free People Maris Clutch, $, available at Free People

Your classic black, mini shoulder bag made with natural, woven materials.



& Other Stories Woven Straw Shoulder Bag, $, available at & Other Stories

Made in collaboration with nonprofit Mifuko, which empowers artisans in Kenya, this bucket bag is handwoven by craftswomen.



Chloé x Mifuko Small Straw Basket Crossbody Bag, $, available at Nordstrom

If a Chloé bag is out of your budget, we love Danish brand Núnoo’s mini beach bag. It’s the perfect size for heading to the beach, bar or city exploring.



Nunoo Small Beach Bag Beige, $, available at Núnoo

