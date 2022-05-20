Bask in the Australian Sun With Lack of Color's New Hats

Lack of Color has debuted its latest headwear collection dubbed "Sun to Sea."

The range is comprised of the Australian brand's best-selling embossed terry bucket hat in a new brown colorway. Elsewhere reimagined straw and cowboy designs arrive in fresh summer-ready hues, while the rancher line and suede slouch caps are dressed in vibrant tones. Two reworked wave bucket hats can also be found in the collection, as well as a '70s-inspired straw boater with a special ribbon.

Take a closer look at the lookbook above lensed by Cameron Hammond. The "Sun to Sea" collection is now available on Lack of Color's website.