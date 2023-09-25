Basildon waste factory is demolished after costly legal battle

Urbaser Balfour Beatty said the steel and concrete structures were about to be removed

Contractors have started demolishing a multi-million pound waste factory that was only built 10 years ago and was the subject of a protracted legal dispute.

The Tovi Eco Park in Basildon was supposed to process 420,000 tonnes of black bag waste from Essex households.

However, the facility did not meet the targets set out as part of an £800m contract and the operating company lost a High Court battle.

The dismantling project is expected to finish next year.

'Wrong waste'

Essex County Council (ECC) signed a deal with UBB Waste Limited in 2012 for the mechanical biological treatment factory in Courtauld Road.

But the local authority claimed that from 2016, UBB was not processing the required level of waste and said the three biohalls at the park were 50% to small.

The company, however, said the "wrong kind of waste" was being delivered and it denied any failings.

A judge at the Construction and Technology Court in London ruled in the council's favour and said ECC could terminate the 28-year contract.

The Tovi Eco Park land will be returned to Essex County Council after demolition

Peter Schwier, Conservative cabinet member for the environment, waste reduction and recycling at ECC, said UBB agreed to pay for the dismantling works which would be completed by summer 2024.

He declined to say what would happen to the site once it was returned to ECC, and invited people to take part in an ongoing consultation about waste treatment Essex.

"We are exploring new ways to manage our waste in future and are aiming for the most sustainable options," said Mr Schwier.

A spokeswoman for Urbaser Balfour Beatty, one of the two parent companies which set up UBB, said the firm was pleased with the progress dismantling the factory.

She said: "One of our key aims is to dismantle the facility in the most sustainable manner with focus on maximising the reuse and recycling of waste materials as well as donating furniture and equipment to schools and local community schemes."

